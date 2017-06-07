Walking in Glasgow is a world of opportunity. The city’s close proximity to so many Scottish munros (a munro being any peak over 3000ft) actually means that you can do some serious hiking in Glasgow with less than an hour travel from the city centre.

Glasgow has the highest population of any Scottish city and is often affectionately known – even if only by its own natives – as the real capital of Scotland. It might not have Edinburgh castle, Arthur’s Seat or the Pentland Hills but there are a lot more serious mountains closer to Glasgow than there are in Edinburgh.

Basically, if you’re coming to the UK to go hiking in Scotland and want to base yourself in a central belt city, Glasgow is you’re best bet. You can always get to Edinburgh in 53 or so minutes on the train as well.

Of course, there’s also plenty of more family-friendly, inner-city walks in Glasgow for those not looking to hit the peaks of the country in their stay in Glasgow. Let’s look at a few of the options from either end…

Walks in Glasgow | Cathkin Braes

The highest point in Glasgow is Cathkin Braes at 200m above sea level. The hills are a staple of the southern skyline of Glasgow for any local and its renowned in the city for its panoramic views which look out not only over Glasgow but the Gleniffer Braes and Kilpatrick and Campsie ranges. You can even see Ben Lomond on a clear day.

The place is drenched in history as well. It’s said to be the place where Mary Queen of Scots watched her troops fall to defeat at the Battle of Langside in 1558 (though quite a lot of other hills also claim this story).

At 199 Hectares you won’t struggle to find a walking route around Cathkin Braes that suits you, though some areas are exposed to the conditions so remember to bring your coat!

There’s also mountain biking trails there which were used for the 2013 British Champs and 2014 Commonwealth Games.