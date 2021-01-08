Bored of listening to middle aged white people putting the world to right? It sounds like you’ve been listening to, well, podcasts (all the podcasts). Yes, obviously, there are some notable exceptions to this (i.e. some genuinely good ones) but for the most part they’re all much of a muchness aren’t they? Or, are they?

Introducing Radio Lento – a podcast built entirely around landscape soundscapes. There’s no music, there’s no talking, just unedited sounds from beautiful outdoor places – mostly in the UK. Listen to woodland birds in the Peak District, listen to misty open flat fields in Cambridgeshire, listen to the summer wind beneath an old, old, tree in Essex.

“It’s just the kind of transportive experience we need”

It might sound a bit dull, but in these lockdown times in particular it’s just the kind of transportive experience we need; with each episode perfectly capturing the essence of natural places that, for many of us, are currently out of reach.

The podcast’s episodes are recorded in 3D sound so listening with headphones helps you to feel like you’re really there. With the mental health benefits of getting outdoors well documented, but restrictions on movement currently in place, this feels like a nifty way for people to immerse themselves in green spaces without physically being there in person.

Radio Lento was launched in March 2020, during the first lockdown, by Hugh Huddy and Madeleine Sugden. Episodes have been recorded on their family country walks, which they get to by train. They scout out interesting locations, and leave their microphones hidden in trees to capture the sound of places without them in it.

The episodes are a stark reminder, if a reminder was really needed, that nature is rolling before we enter its space and keeps on rolling long after we’ve left.

The podcast has already racked up over 30,000 downloads with people using them to help with concentration while working, to block out distracting noises, and to help with sleep.

