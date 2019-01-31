Essential Kit For The Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge This kit list is going to be fairly similar to that of the National Three Peaks Challenge kit list. We’ve adapted this list slightly though so that it matches kit more specific to the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

Map

You’re going to need a map to see where you’re going. Although the trails are fairly well marked, you’ll want to know that you’re following the right ones and that you’re on the right road. We recommend this nice map specific to the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

COMPASS

Goes along with the map really. Handy little devices that show you which direction you’re facing. Compasses can also point you in the direction of the safest way down, when paired with the map (as long as you know how to use them). Don’t go buying fancy compasses with mirrors, bells, whistles and a plasma screen on them; a Silva Type 4 is all you need.

PLENTY OF WATER

There’s lots of fresh water on the way up, but sometimes you can’t always guarantee the source of this freshwater. Bring a couple of water bottles, two to three litres for each mountain will do. You might also want to consider packing items like the Lifestraw, and the LifeSaver Liberty water purifier.

BLISTER PADS

A bit of kit that you hope you never have to use, but might well have to. That being said, these super nifty pads are actually best used as part of an avoidance tactic so pop them on your ankles before you set off to avoid that dreaded blister forming early doors.

WATERPROOF JACKET & TROUSERS

Completing this trip in Britain means that odds are you’ll get caught out in poor weather at some point. A solid, lightweight and waterproof jacket and trousers could make or break the trip, so don’t plan to go without some.

SOLID WALKING BOOTS

You’re going to want to buy a pair of solid boots that’ll support your ankles throughout the trip. The top of all of these mountains are fairly loose and with that, the risk of twisting your ankle becomes higher. Get some boots that your ankles will thank you for buying; boots, in other words, that your ankles will want to take out for a three course dinner in order to show their appreciation

