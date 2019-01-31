Taking On The Yorkshire Three Peaks In 12 Hours | Everything You Need To Know - Mpora

Share

Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Taking On The Yorkshire Three Peaks In 12 Hours | Everything You Need To Know

12 hours of walking, 1500 metres of ascent over 38km. Got the Yorkshire grit to tackle this?

Yorkshire. Land of the Yorkshire Pudding and Terry’s Chocolate Orange, birthplace of many cultural icons – and home to the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, funnily enough.

Usually attempted in under 12 hours (although it has been run in 2 hours 29 minutes and 39 seconds), the challenge involves hillwalking up anddown three peaks in the Pennine Range. The peaks in this challenge are Pen-y-Ghent (694m), Whernside (736m) and Ingleborough (723m).

Of these three peaks, Whernside is the highest in Yorkshire, Ingleborough is the second highest whilst Pen-y-Ghent is down in ninth. Although these peaks may seem easy, with ‘only’ 1585 metres of ascent, you have to remember that you need to walk between each peak.

This gives you a whopping 38.6km of walking. Considering the National Three Peaks involves 37km of walking, this gives you an idea of the challenge faced in undertaking the Yorkshire Three Peaks! Unlike the National Three Peaks Challenge, the beauty of this challenge is that you can complete it without the use of a car between each peak.

You can either drive or fetch the train to start this challenge. Parking is available in either of the two different starting points and the local train stations to aim for are either Horton-in-Ribblesdale or Ribblehead, but the favoured start point is Horton-in-Ribblesdale.

The walk is made either clockwise or anti-clockwise, depending on your preference. Take a look at the below route we’ve outlined on the map for the full directions of the walk. You’ll find it best to start as early as possible, to ensure you’ve got enough daylight to complete this mission. A 6am start should be perfect for mid-summer trips.

Pen-y-ghent: 694m

If you do decide to follow the preferred option of walking in a counterclockwise direction from Horton-in-Ribblesdale, then Pen-y-ghent will be the first peak to tackle. Follow the road that heads towards Brackenbottom Farm from the carpark shown above. This road leads to the path that takes you to the summit of Pen-y-ghent via the south ridge.

Whernside: 736m

After following a mixture of walking paths in a westerly direction, pass through Ribblehead on the B6255 along the side of the viaduct where you’ll begin ascending steeply up to Whernside after you have crossed the Little Dale Beck. From the summit, head down the ridge in a southerly direction, aiming for the B6255.

Ingleborough: 723 m

Cross over the B6255 to catch the path that leads you in a southeast direction to the summit of Ingleborough. You’ve then got around 7km of walking across farmland left to do from the summit of Ingleborough to return back to Horton-in-Ribblesdale to complete the challenge.

Back at Horton-in-Ribblesdale, find somewhere you can get your feet up and get yourselves a truly well earned beer as you watch the sunset over Lancaster to your west – job done!

Map

You’re going to need a map to see where you’re going. Although the trails are fairly well marked, you’ll want to know that you’re following the right ones and that you’re on the right road. We recommend this nice map specific to the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

COMPASS

Goes along with the map really. Handy little devices that show you which direction you’re facing. Compasses can also point you in the direction of the safest way down, when paired with the map (as long as you know how to use them). Don’t go buying fancy compasses with mirrors, bells, whistles and a plasma screen on them; a Silva Type 4 is all you need.

PLENTY OF WATER

There’s lots of fresh water on the way up, but sometimes you can’t always guarantee the source of this freshwater. Bring a couple of water bottles, two to three litres for each mountain will do. You might also want to consider packing items like the Lifestraw, and the LifeSaver Liberty water purifier.

BLISTER PADS

A bit of kit that you hope you never have to use, but might well have to. That being said, these super nifty pads are actually best used as part of an avoidance tactic so pop them on your ankles before you set off to avoid that dreaded blister forming early doors.

WATERPROOF JACKET & TROUSERS

Completing this trip in Britain means that odds are you’ll get caught out in poor weather at some point. A solid, lightweight and waterproof jacket and trousers could make or break the trip, so don’t plan to go without some.

SOLID WALKING BOOTS

You’re going to want to buy a pair of solid boots that’ll support your ankles throughout the trip. The top of all of these mountains are fairly loose and with that, the risk of twisting your ankle becomes higher. Get some boots that your ankles will thank you for buying; boots, in other words, that your ankles will want to take out for a three course dinner in order to show their appreciation

You May Also Like

Tackling The Three Peaks Challenge In 24 Hours | Everything You Need To Know

Hiking | 8 Of The Best Hikes In The UK

Highest Mountain In England | Top 10

Share

Topics:

article information Inspiraiton

Related Articles

Snowboarding

Watch | Patagonia Release Their Tree Skiing Masterpiece 'Treeline'

Ever considered the relationship we have with nature? Let Patagonia take you on a journey through it with 'Treeline'

Patagonia Release Their Tree Skiing Masterpiece 'Treeline'| Watch
Snowboarding

Mountain Man | Fredi Kalbermatten Shreds and Climbs In Switzerland

Our man Fredi likes to dabble between snowboarding and mountaineering. Holden Outerwear keeps him ticking.

Mountain Man | Fredi Kalbermatten Shreds and Climbs His Home Country of Switzerland
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Essential Guide | How To Conquer The Three Peaks Challenge

Have you got what it takes to climb the highest point in Wales, Scotland, and England in just one day?

Tackling The Three Peaks Challenge In 24 Hours | Everything You Need To Know
Style

Best Beanies | Top 10

Keep your head warm in winter with this fine, fine, selection of beanie hats

Beanies | Top 10
The Environment

Zero Waste | How Sustainable Packaging Can Save The Environment

In a bid to combat plastic usage and climate change, one business have hit upon an innovative solution

Zero Waste | How One Company's Sustainable Packaging Can Help Save The Environment
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Best Chalk Bags | Top 10

These rad little sacks are an absolute must for your finger dust

Best Chalk Bags | Top 10
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production