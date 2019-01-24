Dos and Don’ts

We don’t mean this article to seem like a boring ‘you should do this, you shouldn’t do that’ ramble. But, over the years, we’ve seen a few shocking things whilst out in the mountain so we’ll do whatever we can to avoid seeing anymore cringe-fests. Here’s our list of things to keep in mind when planning your Three Peaks Challenge:

Do come prepared – You see so many people attempting these peaks totally under equipped and yeah, you might complete the challenge, but you might also have a totally shocking time in doing so. Having the right equipment WILL make your day easier and more comfortable. It’s as simple as that.

Do hire a mountain leader – If you’re at all worried about your navigational skills (they will be needed if your group is alone and the cloud rolls in), then it’s recommended that you hire a mountain leader who will be able to guide you up and down the mountains. There are many companies who run Three Peaks trips, if you’ve got the cash.

Do take all your rubbish with you – Nobody likes to see a mountain covered it rubbish. Just ’cause somebody else has left some rubbish on the mountain, doesn’t make it acceptable for you to do so. Also, banana skins, apple cores and orange peels take ages to degrade in mountainous environments and are not natural to these areas – don’t leave these behind either.

Do pick up others rubbish they may have left – If you see any litter whilst on the mountain, then do your bit and take a portion of it down to the bins at the carpark. People sadly treat mountains like a dumping ground, thinking that there’s a company there to clean it up – this sadly isn’t the case, they’re natural parks, let’s keep them that way.

Do work on fitness before – This is especially relevant if you’re not too much of an active person. Make sure you work on your fitness before hand. You and your group should all aim to be of a similar fitness, so that you can all enjoy an awesome 24 hours in the mountains together.

Don’t try to ascend in poor weather / visibility – Even though many of the paths on these walks are clearly marked, many groups still get lost when the visibility really comes down on you. Turn around before you find yourself halfway up a mountain with cliffs either side of you and no idea where you are.

Don’t try this in winter – The Ben in particular can become extremely serious to the unequipped and untrained in winter. Save this challenge for the long, warm days of summer.

Don’t go for a McDonald’s in Fort William before Ben Nevis – Yeah… We thought it was a great idea to go for a quick Big Mac brunch when starting our Three Peaks mission. This just made us feel bloated, heavy and shit before we’d even started. Don’t do it!

Don’t veer off the paths – See all of the eroded scars in the mountain sides? This is caused by people not sticking to the solidly made paths that are already there. One path on a mountain is enough – let’s not cause anymore damage to our planet. Stick to the paths.

