Mountaineering & Expeditions

Highest Mountain In England | Top 10

From the Lake District's Scafell Pike to Cross Fell in the Pennines, these are England's highest points

If we were betting people, which generally speaking we’re not, we’d wager good money that you’d be more likely to know the name of the highest mountain in the world than the name of the highest mountain in England – Scafell Pike. This is probably partly because Everest, with its summit 8,848 metres above sea level, has in recent years had a movie made about it starring Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s also, we’d imagine, got something to do with the fact that Everest has claimed the lives of hundreds of climbers over the years and is generally synonymous with legendary mountaineering feats. Scafell Pike (978m), on the other hand, is a challenging hike in the Lake District that’s never once featured in a Gyllenhaal film.

1) Scafell Pike

Scafell Pike, the highest mountain in England. Photo via Getty Images.

As we’ve already mentioned, Scafell Pike is England’s highest mountain. Located in Cumbria, in the Lake District National Park, its summit is 978 metres above sea level. For comparison purposes, the highest peak in Wales is Snowdon at 1,085 metres while the highest one in Scotland, and the entire UK for that matter, is Ben Nevis at 1,345 metres.

2) Sca Fell

Scafell Pike and Sca Fell, the highest and second highest mountain in England. Photo via Getty Images.

Sca Fell, also known as Scafell and Scawfell, has a summit 964 metres above sea level. It is separated from its neighbour Scafell Pike by Mickledore col. Mickledore, which means “great door”, is a mountain saddle 840 metres high. Not only does the col join Scafell Pike to Sca Fell, it is also gateway between the valleys of Wasdale and Eskdale.

3) Helvellyn

View from the summit of Helvellyn, the third highest mountain in England. Photo via Getty Images.

Helvellyn is the third highest mountain in England, and the Lake District. Situated right between the lakes of Thirlmere and Ullswater, it has an elevation of 950 metres. In January of 2018, none other than Julia Bradbury presented an ITV show in which Helvellyn was named ‘Britain’s Best Walk’.

4) Ill Crag

Route to Broad Crag from Ill Crag. Photo via Getty Images.

Ill Crag is often trekked across by those attempting to reach the summit of Scafell Pike. Due to the rocky nature of its upper echelons, however, its summit is often bypassed in favour of an easier and more direct approach to England’s highest mountain. It forms part of the Scafell chain and has an elevation of 935 metres. Those who climb it are treated to stunning views of Eskdale, Bowfell, and Crinkle Crags.

5) Broad Crag

Route from Broad Crag to Scafell Pike. Photo via Getty Images.

Like the Ant and Dec of the Lake District, Broad Crag and Ill Crag come as a pair and have a height difference of one metre. Its summit is 934 metres above sea level; Ill Crag’s one is 935 metres, and situated to the south east of Broad. The fell forms part of the Scafell chain.

6) Skiddaw

The sixth highest mountain in England, Skiddaw. Photo via Getty Images.

Situated just north of lovely Lake District town of Keswick, Skiddaw is the sixth highest mountain in England. It’s probably the easiest of the high English summits to ascend as there’s a very convenient tourist track up it, one that starts in a car park north-east of Keswick. For casual walkers looking to climb a mountain for the very first time, we reckon Skiddaw’s well worth a look.

7) Great End

Rain clouds over Great End and Styhead Tarn. Photo via Getty Images.

Great End has an elevation of 910 metres. As its name suggests, it is the last mountain in a chain (the Scafell chain, if you must know). From the south, it appears as just another big hill in a long collection of big hills. From the north though, its face rises up dramatically like something from Lord of the Rings. This area is popular with wild campers and rock climbers.

8) Bowfell

View from the summit of Bowfell, the eighth highest mountain in England. Photo via Getty Images.

Shaped sort of like a pyramid, with an elevation of 902 metres, Bowfell has the eighth highest summit in England. It is located in the heart of the Lake District, and sees a large numbers of walkers hit its slopes every years.

9) Great Gable

View looking out to Great Gable, the ninth highest mountain in England. Photo via Getty Images.

Its name might remind you of a second-rate magician you once saw at a children’s birthday party, but Great Gable is actually an 899 metre high mountain in the centre of the Lake District. The high pass of Windy Gap (no prizes for guessing why it’s called that) connects it to Green Gable, while the lower pass of Beck Head joins it to nearby Kirk Fell. Because of its location, and all-round prominence, the panoramic view from the top of Great Gable is one of the finest in the region.

10) Cross Fell

Cross Fell, tenth highest peak in England. Screenshot via Google Maps.

The only peak on this list not to be found in the Lake District, Cross Fell is an 893m high peak situated in the North Pennines. The summit is a stony plateau which forms part of an almost eight mile long ridge that runs diagonally from north-west to south-east. This ridge also consists of Great Dun Fell, with an elevation of 849m, and Little Dun Fell, with an elevation of 842m. The three fells rise steeply above the Eden Valley on its south-western side, and drop off more gently on its South Tyne and Tees Valleys side. If you’re bored of the Lake District and looking to climb one of England’s highest, look no further.

