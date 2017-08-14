Drew Collins, 30, is the first to walk the entire Three Peaks Challenge. Photo: FUEL10k

30-year-old photographer Drew Collins has just become the first person to walk the entire length of the Three Peaks Challenge – hiking between the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales, summiting each as he went.

Starting at Ben Nevis in Fort William, Scotland, Drew made his way down from the north, passed through the Lake District and Scafell Pike before finishing in Wales, where he ended his 24-day trek at the foot of Mount Snowdon. The total length of the trip was 403.56 miles.

“I knew it would be a difficult challenge to tackle, but it was so much harder than I thought it would be,” said Drew, who is from Essex but works full-time in London and made the climb with support from Fitbit and Fuel10K.

“Mountains have been climbed. Most trails have been hiked. I craved to do something bold yet unique. Wild Peaks Walk was the answer to that craving.”

The ‘Wild Peaks Walk’ was an extreme take on the ‘Three Peaks Challenge’, one of the most famous and popular hiking tests in the UK.