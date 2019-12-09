Credit: Owen Tozer

It all started in 2017 after a “fair few drinks” in the pub with some friends who were doing the Marathon de Sables, another gruelling trail running event, which takes place over several days in the Sahara Desert. Tom boldly announced he would enter too and beat them all. I picture him downing the rest of his drink, slamming it on the table, wiping a line of frothy beer from his moustache and making a dramatic exit at this point.

The next morning? “I was slightly hungover,” he says sheepishly, “but they made me sign up for it anyway even though it was just four months away. There wasn’t much time for prep.” He finished third in the race.

And his friends? “Top 300,” he says with a smile.

At what point did he realise he was doing well? “20 minutes into the first day I was thinking: ‘Why am I leading this race? Do I need to slow down? Am I going too hard?’ But I felt good, so I just thought let’s see what happens.”

Tom clearly had a good base level of fitness and when he was younger he’d spent some time in the military, which he is sure helped. He says: “A lot of army types are drawn to the Marathon de Sables as it’s very challenging physically and mentally tough. You’re sleeping outdoors on the floor, carrying your own food and kit, maybe getting blisters… it’s almost like being on an army exercise in the Brecon Beacons but in the heat instead.”

Does being in the army make you like a race like that? Tom says: “I don’t think many people like doing it. It’s just that I’d slept in much worse places and been much colder. It’s the same if you’ve been in Duke of Edinburgh or the Scouts, you’re carrying everything, so you put so much thought and preparation into it all. You research heat acclimatisation, the best shoes for the desert, the best sunglasses…no one is there to help you, you’re just on your own seeing what you can do. You learn a lot about yourself very quickly.”

I ask Tom whether he has that voice in his head telling him to give up, the one most of us recreational runners know only too well. “Oh, that voice is very much there but now I enjoy the voice coming in and saying: ‘No you can’t do this.’”

“With the Marathon de Sables you’re suffering during the day but you’re camping at night, so you look up at the stars and it’s beautiful. And then when you finish reality sets in. You’re in the middle of the desert miles away from any real civilisation. It’s such an incredible thing, you don’t see a car or have a phone for a week. You pull out of the complexities and stresses of day to day life. It is quite literally you versus nature. What is nature going to throw at me today? Be that the terrain you’re running on, from rocky jebels and hills to endless sand dunes. Or there’s the high temperatures [which average 48 degrees] and lack of water, your eyes getting sore with sand or glare of the sun, which is so bright.”