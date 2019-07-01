Credit: Merrell/James Carnegie

How did you make the change?

I no longer wanted to be ranked amongst these people. I wanted to be seen as separate and that’s why I’m here. So I went off and did a half-marathon, or a 15k or whatever it was, and you know I was like ‘This feels good’. I raised some money for charity. It was a charity called Mothers Against Violence.’

After that, because it felt good, I wanted to do some more so I went off and did the Three Peaks. And I thought, this feels great. I need to do more. And then I heard about Ben Fogle and James Cracknell saying, ‘We’ve just rowed across the Atlantic. We’re now going to be walking to the South Pole, and we need a third member to join our team.’

“I thought well… a pole’s a pole. It’s ice. It’s cold. It’s windy. Why not? And that’s how my journey to the North Pole started”

I applied a few weeks later and they said ‘Unfortunately selections have started. It’d be unfair to let you in now, but would you consider going to the North Pole?’

At this stage, I thought well… a pole’s a pole. It’s ice. It’s cold. It’s windy. Why not? And that’s how my journey to the North Pole started.

What advice would you give to people who find themselves in a similar situation to what you were in then?

Take time to think about what you really, really, want. And think about what the outcome is of what you do. Rage is a useful reaction. Anger is a useful emotion. But if you take your time, you can control it and then you can decide an outcome based on what you truly want to achieve.

Prime example. I chose to use my anger, or redirect my anger into achieving something maybe other people hadn’t thought of doing. And I used the anger to help me get through it. I was angry at people saying ‘we should get this guy.’ I was angry at people trying to kill me, trying to shoot me, trying to stab me. I was angry at all of them.

Every time I was out and it got hard, I thought to myself you know what Dwayne you’re tired, you’re upset, you’re hungry but just keep going. You’re angry. You’re angry and this will prove to all these people that they shouldn’t be living like that, and you can be an example. That’s the way I channeled my anger.

To The [Magnetic] North Pole then, what was that experience like?

The experience was amazing and the reason it was amazing is this. So many people told me all the negative things about doing it. It was difficult to find any single person who had anything positive to say about me embarking on this journey. The vast majority of people said you can’t do it. People from Hackney don’t do this. Black people don’t do this. You’re Jamaican, you don’t do the cold. Why don’t you walk somewhere else? 400 miles? What are you going to achieve doing this? There’s no point.

That was the constant messaging that I got. And, for me, when I arrived at the pole it was like a middle finger to everyone who said I couldn’t, or shouldn’t, or wouldn’t.

Getting there was a release. I was elated, and I proved to myself that I could do something tough. I’d done something purely for myself, done something on my own. I’d come up with the idea on my own, pursued the idea on my own, worked towards it on my own. And yes, we achieved it as a team but my inner drive is what helped me to get there.

What kind of message do you think being the first black Briton to do this sends out, and do you think it’s important?

When people say you’re the first black Briton to do this, I think well that’s just a matter of time, and a bit of luck, and maybe I’m just one of a group that would consider pursuing this. But I think, it’s a difficult question, I guess it shows that regardless of who you are, where you come from, what your background is, what your experiences are, if you set your mind to a specific target and work towards it you can achieve anything.

Do you think young men who are currently in the position you were then have enough role models in the outdoors?

No. No. I think, over the years and over the decades people have looked to adventure and the outdoors as, let’s be honest, a white man’s sport. And we can drill that down further, a middle class white man’s sport. There’s loads of women that aren’t represented as much as they could be, and loads of black people and ethnic minorities that aren’t represented as much as they could be.

“Over the years and over the decades people have looked to adventure and the outdoors as, let’s be honest, a white man’s sport”

And it’s not because the media don’t represent us [black people and ethnic minorities in the outdoors]. I actually think it’s because there’s so few of us. And the reason there’s so few of us is because we didn’t see anyone doing it when my mum and dad were young. There was no black or ethnic minorities doing these kinds of things because their focus was get your head down, get a trade, get some work, get some money and that’s it. All these additional things were ‘That’s a rich man’s game. Don’t indulge in that’.

But I do think times are changing, and hopefully I’m part of that; helping that.

