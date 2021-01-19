Asia – The Everest Trail Race

Where: Mount Everest, Nepal

Distance: 153km

The Everest Trail Race isn’t just an ultramarathon. It ranks as one of the toughest endurance events on the planet. Set in one of the most awe-inspiring backdrops known to man, getting to gaze at Everest is the only comforting factor in this event. Especially when you consider the depletion of oxygen and the brutal altitude of more than 25,000 metres that you’ll be faced with.

You need to cover 156km in six days in order to officially complete this ultramarathon. You will be expected to carry mandatory equipment on your person at all times, including a backpack, a sleeping bag, and a first aid kit. Get ready to traipse through frozen earth and snow-covered trails on this one.

Snacks, meals, and water are provided by the race organisers at the different stages, so you won’t be expected to hunt for your food in the snowy terrain of Everest. This is a challenge for anyone who considers themselves to be superhuman.

Running around on the highest mountain in the world is no easy feat. The Everest Trail Race isn’t just an ultramarathon, it’s one of the most challenging running events in existence.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, registration for the event has been postponed, with the next event hopefully taking place in November 2021 (register here). On the plus side, that will give you more time to train for this daunting ultra.

North America – The Hardrock 100

Where: Silverton, Colorado

Distance: 161km

The Hardrock 100 takes place in North America in the rocky and rugged Colorado Mountains. Participants can look forward to over 100 miles of course, which incorporates over 66,100 feet of elevation. The run is very taxing on the limbs, with the course going from dirt trail to mountain terrain in the blink of an eye.

There is no doubt that you need to be an accomplished runner if you wish to even have a chance of finishing this ultramarathon. In actual fact, even when you reach the desired distance that doesn’t mean you complete the race.

This course doesn’t ask you to cross a finish line. It asks you to ‘kiss the rock’, and no we don’t mean the Hollywood actor. We are talking about a picture of a ram’s head painted on a large block of stone. Only after kissing this rock will you complete the challenge that is this crazy ultramarathon.

If you want to face some tests in altitude, steepness, and the general wilderness, then this might just have to be your next ultramarathon challenge. This event is best suited to those with good navigation skills, and those who love to feel adventure coursing through their feet. If you love running, you’ll love The Hardrock 100.

The next event is scheduled to take place on the 16th of July 2021 (register here).

South America – The Jungle Ultra

Where: Manu National Park, Peru

Distance: 230km

Get ready to quit your job and finally tell your boss what you really think of them. After locking eyes with this ultramarathon, you’ll never want to work another day in your life.

Allow us to introduce you to the Jungle Ultra. Deep down in the Manu National Park, in the Amazon Rainforest, is where you’ll find one of the most captivating ultras on the planet.

For the price of £2,750, this incredible opportunity could be yours to explore. Plus, come on, you will definitely be the envy of all your friends. Get ready to be exposed to the lush unspoiled jungle where the Amazon wildlife resides in all corners. This five staged ultra is nothing short of a modern-day pilgrimage as you set about covering 230km of South American landscape.

The starting point for the Jungle Ultra is the Cloud Forest in Peru, where you’ll come across breathtaking views of the Andes mountains. This isn’t the only thing that will be taking your breath away either. Runners should expect to face choking humidity in the hot and humid Brazilian climate. At times, honestly, it will feel unbearable.

There are multiple river crossings to cool off in though as you battle through every kilometre, and wrestle for some type of control in this uncontrollable environment.

At various points along this trail, you will also be expected to follow the route in complete darkness – you’ll be equipped with nothing but a head torch to guide your way. The most important thing to carry though will be your instinct, as one wrong turn could be fatal. Race organisers have been kind to provide you with accommodation to rest in, in the form of research stations and lodges. At least you’ll have some protection from the dangers that lurk in the night.

This is the Jungle Ultra. Take on this hostile rain forest at your own peril.

The next event is scheduled to take place on the 6th of June 2021 (register here).

Africa – Marathon des Sables

Where: Ouarzazate, Morocco

Distance: 251km

If the devil exists, his holiday home can probably be found ringside at the Marathon des Sables. Expect to deal with 50°C heat if you ever try taking on this legendary ultramarathon.

To complete this race is the stuff of legend, and something that you’ll carry with you for the rest of your life. This multi-stage adventure takes place in one of the world’s most inhospitable environments, the Sahara Desert.

It has been coined the toughest footrace on earth, and when you see what you must cover to beat it, you begin to understand why. In six days, you’ll be expected to cover over 250km. You’ll encounter sand dune after sand dune, and white-hot salt plains that will make you thankful for everything cold in the world.

Alongside 1,000 other runners from across the world, you’ll face the extreme heat as you make your way through what will undoubtedly be one of toughest experience of your life.

The Marathon des Sables is scheduled to happen on the 1st April 2021, but not to worry, you can look ahead to 2022 by registering here.