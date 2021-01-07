Some runners love winter running, they are built differently and thrive in the cold weather. Many other people though struggle to get inspired and get out there in the coldness. If you’re of the latter mindset, then we may have a little bit of inspiration for you in the shape of 12 motivational running films to get you back on track.

These films will present you with heroes of the running world that have epic stories to be told. Who knows? They might just resonate with you enough to make you lace up those trainers once again.

Leadman: The Dave Mackey Story

Release Date: 2019

Watch Time (minutes): 24

The life of a trail runner can lead to some unexpected pathways. This was the case on the 23rd of May, 2015, when endurance runner Dave Mackey’s life changed forever on what was meant to be a routine training run. Tragedy struck when a giant boulder came away from the mountain, landing on him and crushing his left leg.

The next year was full of unsuccessful surgeries, with Dave and his family ultimately making the tough decision to amputate. This film by Billy Yang and Matt Trappe is one of determination. It will show you the true meaning of never giving up on something you truly love doing.

Gun Runners

Release Date: 2015

Watch Time (minutes): 89

Two Kenyans learn a new meaning for the term ‘gun time’ as they leave their life as countryside bandits to try and make it as professional marathon runners.

This running film follows Julius Arile and Robert Matanda on their journey to professional status. Highlighting just how quickly Kenyan runners can go from poverty to being an overnight running sensation by reaching worldwide fame in the sport, it also showcases the difficulty in making it big in a place full to the brim with great runners.

Thabang

Release Date: 2019

Watch Time (minutes): 13

Thabang Madiba stumbled into the world of trail running and hasn’t looked back once, as he continues to morph himself into a community figure after becoming the first black South African to represent the country in the sport.

Residing in the Ga-Rankuwa township, he didn’t rely on mountains or rocky terrain to practice. It was through hard work and passion that he succeeded. Thabang chased his dream and left the doubters trailing in the distance.

The Wolf Pack

Release Date: 2018

Watch Time (minutes): 12

Pay a visit to the San Juan Mountains, and you will have every chance of encountering a pack of feral runners. The Braford-Lefebvre family have made the decision to live here in order to raise their family wild. As a family collective, they traipse around mountainous terrain and navigate mineral-stained peaks – exploring their backyard through the medium of running.

Barkley Marathons: The Race That Eats Its Young

Release Date: 2014

Watch Time (minutes): 89

This 2014 in-depth running documentary focuses on raising awareness for what many consider to be the hardest ultrarunning event in the world.

The Barkley Marathon is a 100-mile run that can be found in Frozen Head State Park in Tennessee. Since the race started in 1986, only a total of 15 people have finished it.

But what makes this course so tough?

It might have something to do with the fact that the elevation on the route is equivalent to climbing Mount Everest a total of two times.

This running documentary delves deep inside the intimidating event and tells you everything you need to know about race creator Gary Cantrell’s secret application process.

Just Keep Running

Release Date: 2020

Watch Time (minutes): 9

Ruby Muir is one of the world’s most elite young trail-runners. The New Zealander shows exactly why this is the case in this short running documentary about her journey through the sport and everything she has given to it so far.

In Just Keep Running, you will see how dealing with inner struggles is sometimes the biggest stumbling block for runners.