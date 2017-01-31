Buoyancy aids are a number one priority piece of kayaking equipment. Photo: iStock

In kayaking, safety is always a number one priority. Buoyancy aids are a key part of kayaking equipment. It will keep you afloat if you fall in the water. Buoyancy aids can also be called a PFD or personal flotation device (not to be confused with a PDF, computer users out there).

Kayaking For Beginners: 10 Pieces Of Essential Kayaking Kit

Every kayaker should wear a buoyancy aid whenever they go kayaking. Even if it is calm, flat water, you never know when this single piece of kayaking equipment might save your life.

Unlike a lifejacket, a buoyancy aid doesn’t have a neck support so it won’t keep your head out of the water if you are unconscious. However, it will keep you afloat if you get into trouble and allows more movement when you paddle. In recent years, PFDs have become lighter and less bulky than before but still have the same buoyancy.

Kayaking Equipment: How To Choose The Best Kayaking Gloves