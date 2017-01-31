Kayaking gloves are a key part of winter kayaking equipment. Photo: iStock

If you are planning on kayaking in the autumn or winter, kayaking gloves are a crucial part of any kayaking equipment list. When you are paddling in cold water, you hands will get chilly quickly. Even the slightest bit of wind makes it feel like it’s -20°C outside.

There are lots of style of kayaking gloves to choose from. If you choose a pair of thick kayaking gloves, they will be super warm but you will have less dexterity with the paddle in your hands. Thin gloves however will increase movement and grip on the paddle but won’t be as warm.

You can buy kayaking mittens which are even warmer than regular kayaking gloves, but as you can imagine, it’s hard to do anything apart from hold onto the paddle with mitts.

Pogies are open palmed gloves which fit onto your paddle shaft. You just push your hand in and grip onto the shaft. When you are paddling, they are much warmer than gloves. However, because they stay on the paddle, if you need to take your hand out, it won’t be protected from the cold. They also cup the water when you dip your hand in, which isn’t great for rolling or playboating, but they are great for keeping most downstream paddlers’ hands warm.

We’ve put together a few of the best kayaking gloves in our kayaking equipment rundown here. If you want the best first-hand advice on kayaking gloves, get down to your local kayaking shop for more assistance.