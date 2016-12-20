The 10 Most Viewed Mountain Bike Videos of 2016 - Mpora

Martyn Ashton, Gee Atherton, Danny MacAskill and… Snoop Dogg all feature in the top viewed vids! Let’s drop ’em like they’re hot…

It’s been a busy year in the world of mountain biking from Rachel Atherton’s perfect season to Aaron Gwin’s YT wins to Danny Hart taking hearts around the world.

Danny MacAskill has dropped a new video, Martyn Ashton rode the Fort William track, Dan Atherton went viral at Red Bull Hardline and, err, Snoop Dogg watched some mountain biking on YouTube and said some words about it.

So which of the above made the most viewed of the year list? You’ll just have to have a look and see. There’s some serious watching to be done in these clips (we left a few tutorials and tips videos out of the list and focused on all action)!