The 10 Most Viewed Mountain Bike Videos of 2016 - Mpora

Mountain Biking

The 10 Most Viewed Mountain Bike Videos of 2016

Featuring Danny MacAskill, Rachel Atherton, Martyn Ashton... and Snoop Dogg?

Martyn Ashton, Gee Atherton, Danny MacAskill and… Snoop Dogg all feature in the top viewed vids! Let’s drop ’em like they’re hot…

It’s been a busy year in the world of mountain biking from Rachel Atherton’s perfect season to Aaron Gwin’s YT wins to Danny Hart taking hearts around the world.

Danny MacAskill has dropped a new video, Martyn Ashton rode the Fort William track, Dan Atherton went viral at Red Bull Hardline and, err, Snoop Dogg watched some mountain biking on YouTube and said some words about it.

So which of the above made the most viewed of the year list? You’ll just have to have a look and see. There’s some serious watching to be done in these clips (we left a few tutorials and tips videos out of the list and focused on all action)!

10) Martyn Ashton – Down Not Out – 452,893 views

9) Retro Vs Modern – The Cross Country Mountain Bike Race – 554,259 views

8) GoPro: Rachel Atherton’s Record-Breaking Victory – UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2016 – 570,322 views

7) [Scotty Cranmer] Epic Downhill Mountain Bike Day – 738,520 views

6) Extreme Downhill Mountain Bike Racing | Red Bull Hardline 2016 – 862,342 views

5) [Scotty Cranmer] Getting Lost on Mountain Bikes – 944,364 views

4) Crazy Mountain Biking POV in SnoopaVision – 960,630 views

3) Will a Walmart Huffy Survive a Downhill Mountain Bike Trail – Skills With Phil – 2,067,027 views

2) Dan Atherton Sends it Down the Hardline MTB Track | Red Bull Hardline: GoPro View – 2,842,941 views

1) Danny MacAskill’s Wee Day Out – 5,724,720 views

