Yesterday, we shared with you footage of mountain biker Johannes Fischbach’s jaw-dropping slam off a huge ski jump. It racked up a lot of discussion on the socials, and a whole bunch of views both on-site and on the video itself. If you haven’t seen it yet, be sure to go check it out via the link above. It’s gnarly times a billion, a billion gnars.

This morning, while still recuperating from the visually-induced adrenaline overdose, we stumbled upon a ‘Behind The Scenes’ video of Fischbach’s ski jump stunt. It’s 30 minutes long, mostly in German, and… yeah… it is what it is. That being said, at around the 23:15 mark, which funnily enough is where we’ve started the video below at, things do get pretty interesting (obviously if you speak German, you probably found the German-speaking stuff early on a lot more interesting but hey ho that’s a different matter).

The POV footage shows Fischbach with his bike nervously pressing the button in the ski jump elevator, and taking a big (nervous) breath in a bid to compose himself. What follows next is some cool / terrifying / impressive video content of the rider landing a few jumps off the ski jump. There’s also a bit when some tourists (they might not be tourists, like I said… we don’t speak German), seemingly very confused by the whole “mountain biker walking about with his mountain biker at a ski jump facility” thing, let Fischbach go in front of them on the funicular train thing. Nice of them. There’s also that side-on angle of the crash, where the front wheel digs in so deep it briefly touches the Earth’s core.

Definitely one for the people who watched the original video and can’t get enough, this. Also, people who can speak German. If you’re fluent in German, there’s more here for you to enjoy. Grab a fork. Get stuck in. Witness the going ons behind the ultimate bit of crash, bang, wallop.

