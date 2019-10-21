Red Bull Rampage | 10 of the Biggest Moments - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

Red Bull Rampage | 10 of the Biggest Moments

Fair to say this event has thrown out some pretty spectacular moments over the years

Screenshot: YouTube (Red Bull Bike)

“The name’s Rampage, Red Bull Rampage.”

Red Bull Rampage is in the hotel bar, suited and booted in a tuxedo, sipping on a vodka Red Bull (shaken not stirred) and ready to mess your shit up all over again with its licence to thrill. The not-to-be-missed Utah-based mountain biking event is back in our lives on the 25th of October and… well… you’re probably going to watch it aren’t you? You’re probably, almost definitely, going to watch at least some of it.

“The name’s Rampage, Red Bull Rampage”

To get you in the mood for it, Red Bull have gone and released this highlight reel of some of the event’s biggest / coolest / maddest moments. Gee Atherton, Kelly McGarry (gone, but never forgotten), Tom van Steenbergen, Brendan Fairclough, they’re all in there doing stuff that’ll make your jaw drop, your palms sweat, and your brain say “Fair play. That was most excellent mountain biking, good sir.”

One final thing. We hadn’t watched McGarry’s legendary canyon backflip in a while and, by christ, what an effort. Like something straight out of a video game. It’s our pick of the lot.

You May Also Like

Control Your Climate | Watch Danny MacAskill Get Creative With The Weather

World Record Crash | Watch Johannes Fischbach’s Massive 140m Ski Jump Slam

Share

Topics:

video

Related Articles

Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Nothing but the best video content (that's featured on the Mpora Instagram)

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Mountain Biking

Control Your Climate | Danny MacAskill Plays With The Weather

Don't blame it on the weatherman... blame it on Danny MacAskill

Control Your Climate | Watch Danny MacAskill Get Creative With The Weather
Mountain Biking

MTB At The Olympics | XC Course Preview For Tokyo 2020

With the summer games less than a year away, here's a sneak preview to get you in the mood

Mountain Biking At The Olympics | XC Course Preview For Tokyo 2020 Event
Skiing

Lhotse | New Film Tells Story of Mountain's First Ski Descent

The incredible story of two ski mountaineers and an unforgettable Himalayan adventure

Lhotse | First Ski Descent Of Mountain Brought To Life In New Film By The North Face
Mountain Biking

Watch | 'Act II' Featuring Brandon Semenuk

Cool riding. Cool music. Cool set-up. Cool video. Very cool. Give it a watch (it's cool)

Watch | 'Act II' Featuring Brandon Semenuk
Mountain Biking

Behind The Scenes | Johannes Fischbach's Ski Jump Crash

Take a look behind the curtain on one of this year's maddest crashes

Behind The Scenes | Mountain Biker Johannes Fischbach's 140m Ski Jump Crash
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production