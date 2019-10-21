Screenshot: YouTube (Red Bull Bike)

“The name’s Rampage, Red Bull Rampage.”

Red Bull Rampage is in the hotel bar, suited and booted in a tuxedo, sipping on a vodka Red Bull (shaken not stirred) and ready to mess your shit up all over again with its licence to thrill. The not-to-be-missed Utah-based mountain biking event is back in our lives on the 25th of October and… well… you’re probably going to watch it aren’t you? You’re probably, almost definitely, going to watch at least some of it.

“The name’s Rampage, Red Bull Rampage”

To get you in the mood for it, Red Bull have gone and released this highlight reel of some of the event’s biggest / coolest / maddest moments. Gee Atherton, Kelly McGarry (gone, but never forgotten), Tom van Steenbergen, Brendan Fairclough, they’re all in there doing stuff that’ll make your jaw drop, your palms sweat, and your brain say “Fair play. That was most excellent mountain biking, good sir.”

One final thing. We hadn’t watched McGarry’s legendary canyon backflip in a while and, by christ, what an effort. Like something straight out of a video game. It’s our pick of the lot.

You May Also Like

Control Your Climate | Watch Danny MacAskill Get Creative With The Weather

World Record Crash | Watch Johannes Fischbach’s Massive 140m Ski Jump Slam