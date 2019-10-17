Screenshot: YouTube (Eberspächer Worldwide)

Danny MacAskill is always a bit of fun to watch, isn’t he? Even in odd little videos like this where, to be perfectly honest with you, we don’t really know what’s going on. Well, ok we do… but we don’t really “get it.” Basically, Danny’s got some sort of magic phone app where he can control the weather (the whole thing’s been filmed in partnership with Eberspächer and the tagline is “Control Your Climate”).

Nothing exactly mind-blowing here, not by Danny’s ludicrously high standards at least, but enough to keep fans of his going until his next big budget video drops. Give it a watch and see what you think.

