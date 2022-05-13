When you think about good places to mountain bike, your mind might pedal to the Alps, British Columbia or the South Island of New Zealand. With such a huge range of trails already available though, plus new trail centres popping up all over the UK, there’s no doubt that these shores are home to some of the best riding in the world. Here’s our top 10 spots to go mountain biking in the UK. We’re lucky to have these destinations on our doorstep. Ride them all, and then ride them all over again.

Tweed Valley, Scotland

Scotland is known for its raw landscapes and stunning scenery. Add a bike into that mix and, well, you’re in MTB heaven. Regularly cited as one of the world’s best destinations for mountain biking, Scotland really has got plenty of riding to choose from. With the new 7Stanes project pushing new trail centres forward and expanding their network, we think the Scottish Borders could be the best place to mountain bike in the UK full stop. The Tweed Valley is home to Glentress trail centre—which hosts a huge variety of trails for beginners to experts, and Innerleithen, where downhill riders can get their adrenaline fix with the help of uplift accessible tracks.

Dyfi Bike Park, Wales

Dan Atherton’s Dyfi Bike Park is a thing of beauty. Set in the heart of Dyfi Forest, the 650 acres bike park sits on a truly stunning backdrop and makes for an unforgettable riding experience. With long descents, numerous trails and varied terrain, the big summits and steep valleys provide the ideal playground for riders of all abilities. If you’re looking for big mountain trails handcrafted by the pros, this is the spot for you.

Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, England

Sitting just outside of London, you might not expect to find such fine riding so close to the big smoke. But in the Surrey Hills, a huge network of trails winds through the North Downs, Leith Hill, Pitch Hill, Holmbury Hill and Winderfold Hill. If singletrack is your thing, Leith Hill will provide with its technical “North Shore” style trails and tasty features to get your teeth into. If nail-biting isn’t for you, you’ll find plenty of flowy singletrack around the other areas. Holmbury Hill is our favourite.