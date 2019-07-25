Bike Pump Music | YouTube Channel Covers Famous Songs With A Bike Pump - Mpora

Mountain Biking

Bike Pump Music | YouTube Channel Covers Famous Songs With A Bike Pump

"Now that's what I call bike pump music!"

Some people like jazz. Some people like dance. Some people like blues, and some people like trance. Some people like rock. Some people like metal. Some people like funk, some people like pop, and some people like classical. Some people like folk. Some people like Ed Sheeran. Some people like soul, and some people… well… some people like music made by bike pumps.

Not entirely sure who these people are to be honest but someone’s been watching all the videos on the Bike Pump Music YouTube channel and, until today at least, that person wasn’t us. Anyway, if you’ve ever wanted to hear ‘My Heart Will Go On’ from the Titanic’s official soundtrack played on a bike pump (it’s now called ‘My Bike Bump Will Go On’ by the way) then look no further than right here.

Time to turn off the office Spotify playlist and get these absolute bangers queued up on the speakers immediately. You’ll be a legend, a hero; a real party starter.

Titanic – My Bike Pump Will Go On

Africa By A Bike Pump

Super Mario Bike Pump 2

Prince Ali With A Bike Pump – Aladdin

Twinkle Twinkle Little Bike Pump

Topics:

laughter Listicle surprise video

