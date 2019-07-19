Mountain Bikers Jumping Over The Tour De France | The History of Peloton Hucking - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

Mountain Bikers Jumping Over The Tour De France | The History of Peloton Hucking

The seemingly annual tradition was a success again this year. Let’s look at where it all started

So this year’s huck over the peloton of the Tour de France has been done. Almost every year someone dons a helmet, full-suss bike, swigs a Red Bull and then sends it over the peloton in order to gain some of the biggest bragging rights in the mountain bike world – and of course, stick a middle finger up to all those lycra clad, skinny wheeled MAMILS, reminding them which discipline is still (quite literally) on top.

Okay, maybe that was a bit of an over exaggeration, but you get the picture. It’s pretty damn sweet to watch these guys send it over ‘Le Tour’ and bring a little fun to an event that’s usually only ever made exciting when Sagan pulls a no-handed wheelie or a cheeky spectator gets a thorough spanking.

Anyway, here’s a brief history of the best Tour de France sends of all time, first championed by the legend that is Dave Watson. This is all my 30 minutes of post-lunch research allowed for anyway – let me know if I’ve missed any out and I’ll add them on (with video evidence, of course).

Canadian Dave Watson Set The Bar High At Col de Galibier, 2003

A Perfectly Executed Huck From Romain Marandet At Le Semnoz, 2013

Was This Filmed On A potato? Montée du Plateau des Glières, 2018

 

Huge Gap This year By Newest Member to The Club Valentin Anouilh. Saint Flour, 2019

You May Also Like

Mountain Biking In Utah | Watch Reece Wallace Riding Big Lines In ‘Flight Path’

Danny Daycare | Watch Danny MacAskill’s Hilarious Attempt At Child Care

Share

Topics:

Action Sports awe laughter Listicle surprise video

Related Articles

Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Let's pour one out for those involved in the greatest #bottlecapchallenge fail in history

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Gear

Outdoor 100 | 10 Highlights From The OM Gear Guide

The Outdoors Magic's gear bible is back again for another year, and it's better than ever

Best Outdoor Gear | 10 Highlights From The 2019 Edition Of Outdoors Magic's Gear Guide
Mountain Biking

Tour De France | Mountain Biker Jumps Over The Peloton

Bored of watching 160 men cycle around France together? This might liven things up a little

Watch Mountain Biker Valentin Anouilh Jump Over The Tour De France 2019 Peloton
Multi Sport

The Mpora Podcast | Episode Five With Nipegegi

A chat with the first ever team to go non-stop round mainland Britain unassisted in an open dinghy

The Mpora Podcast | Episode 5
Surfing

Makua Rothman | Surfing In Hawaii With A Big Wave Legend

"I thought it was going to shake my arms off. It literally felt like God had grabbed me”

Makua Rothman | Surfing with a Big Wave World Champion on Hawaii’s North Shore
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Brace your eyeballs for another round of extremely enjoyable video content

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production