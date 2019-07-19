So this year’s huck over the peloton of the Tour de France has been done. Almost every year someone dons a helmet, full-suss bike, swigs a Red Bull and then sends it over the peloton in order to gain some of the biggest bragging rights in the mountain bike world – and of course, stick a middle finger up to all those lycra clad, skinny wheeled MAMILS, reminding them which discipline is still (quite literally) on top.

Okay, maybe that was a bit of an over exaggeration, but you get the picture. It’s pretty damn sweet to watch these guys send it over ‘Le Tour’ and bring a little fun to an event that’s usually only ever made exciting when Sagan pulls a no-handed wheelie or a cheeky spectator gets a thorough spanking.

Anyway, here’s a brief history of the best Tour de France sends of all time, first championed by the legend that is Dave Watson. This is all my 30 minutes of post-lunch research allowed for anyway – let me know if I’ve missed any out and I’ll add them on (with video evidence, of course).