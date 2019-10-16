Just a really cool video this. Not going to beat around the push. No point. It’s Brandon Semenuk doing bits on his bike in a sequel to another one of his cool videos ‘Act. I’ (we’ve embedded that one below ‘Act II’ here in case you’ve never seen it). Anyway, yeah… there’s some cool music in it. Some cool riding. Some cool set-ups. Some cool camera work. It’s just… yeah… it’s just cool alright. It’s just proper flippin’ cool. Give it a watch, but put on a jumper first (because it’s sooooo cool). ’nuff said. Peace out.
