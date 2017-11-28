According to Fish and Game, the shooter in question “was shooting at a deer and failed to see the victim on her mountain bike in the background” but there is an ongoing investigation into the case and it has yet to be decided whether or not the hunter will be charged.

Lt. Scott LaCrosse of NH Fish and Game added: “Because it happened just before dark we haven’t really been able to piece a whole lot together yet.

“Once you pull that trigger, you can’t take the bullet back. The hunters [are] not the only ones in the woods, and you have to positively identify your target before you pull the trigger.”

It may seem foreign to many mountain bikers to have to be on the look out not only for rocks and roots but for bullets as well on an evening ride, but in parts of the USA mountain bikers know they need to take particular care around dawn or dusk during hunting season.

That doesn’t mean it’s down to the mountain biker to avoid getting shot of course. We would assume if you must go deer hunting – something we fundamentally disagree with in the first place – then you should at least check your target out properly first.