A mountain biker was shot off their bike last week in New Hampshire, USA by a hunter who claims they were aiming for a deer.
The trails the unnamed 27-year-old woman was riding on were in Elm Brook Park in Hopkinton, in an area open to hunting, with a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game department saying that the incident happened around dusk.
The statement reads: “At approximately 4:20 PM the victim was struck by bullet fragments while riding her mountain bike on Hall Road on U.S. Army Corps of Engineering property in Elm Brook Park in Hopkinton, NH.
“She was traveling east on Hall Road, which is an Army Corps access road in a heavily wooded area. As she came to an area of the road that is fairly open, she heard a single gunshot and shortly thereafter realised she had been struck by a bullet.”
