Mountain Biking

Danny MacAskill x adidas Outdoor | ‘Welcome To The Family’ Edit

From street to summit, there's a lot of really good stuff to enjoy here

Danny MacAskill joining forces with adidas Outdoor. You love to see it. You really do love to see it. Your favourite Scottish bike wizard teaming up with Team Three-Stripe. It’s the stuff that dreams are made of. Hook it straight to the veins, and all that.

The street trials rider from the Isle of Skye, who shot to fame a decade ago, has developed a unique style of riding over the years; one that transitions effortlessly between the urban and the natural, and that never fails to entertain.

In this latest edit, Danny is wearing the new Sleuth DLX (Five Ten x adidas). And, like with most of the stuff your man features in, there’s a number of ‘How’s he done that then’ moments of creativity.

Bon appétit.

