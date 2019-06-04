Danny MacAskill joining forces with adidas Outdoor. You love to see it. You really do love to see it. Your favourite Scottish bike wizard teaming up with Team Three-Stripe. It’s the stuff that dreams are made of. Hook it straight to the veins, and all that.

The street trials rider from the Isle of Skye, who shot to fame a decade ago, has developed a unique style of riding over the years; one that transitions effortlessly between the urban and the natural, and that never fails to entertain.

In this latest edit, Danny is wearing the new Sleuth DLX (Five Ten x adidas). And, like with most of the stuff your man features in, there’s a number of ‘How’s he done that then’ moments of creativity.

Bon appétit.

