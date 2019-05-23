The Protection Project | Endura Serve Up Retro VCR Edit Featuring Danny Macaskill - Mpora

Mountain Biking

The Protection Project | Endura Serve Up Retro VCR Edit Featuring Danny Macaskill

With its old-school core skate edit aesthetic, this isn't your usual slice of Danny Macaskill

Not sure if you’ve seen it already, but Danny Macaskill’s ‘Danny Daycare’ is far and away the funniest thing we’ve seen this week. A non-stop banter fest that had us chuckling at our desks like absolute buffoons, if you haven’t watched it yet be sure to give it a look.

Then, when you’ve watched that, give this properly old-school style edit featuring the riding skills of Danny boy and Stu Thomson. With its urban soundtrack, fisheye lens usage, and VCR aesthetic the whole thing screams core skate edit. Except, well, the forest setting and mountain bikes.

