Aaron Gwin rides through the mud and rain in Mont-Sainte-Anne. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

It’s September. Which means the Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup has once again come to an end.

No more new World Cup footage to watch or wake up to every weekend. No more on-the-clock crashes to make you pour your beverage over your t-shirt and jeans. No more Rob Warner yelling manically out your speakers as numbers flash from red to green and back again. No more World Cup races until 2018.

But at least we now have a whole season of footage to look back on while we wait for the brand new venue of Lošinj, Croatia to open the racing next April.

Here are some of the most memorable moments from the 2017 Downhill World Cup series. Let us know if we missed your favourite!

1) Alexandre Fayolle Wins in the Adverse Weather of Lourdes, France

Conditions were near-enough perfect all week in Lourdes for the opening race… until the final handful of riders went to launch their race runs.

Aaron Gwin, Danny Hart and plenty others suffered multiple crashes in the wet and windy conditions, leaving Alexandre Fayolle of Polygon UR to take a well-earned win.