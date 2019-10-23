Deserted | Watch Duncan Shaw Trials Riding In An Abandoned Waterpark - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

Deserted | Watch Duncan Shaw Trials Riding In An Abandoned Waterpark

If you like trials riding and cool, strangely spooky, abandoned waterparks in the desert look no further

Screenshot: YouTube (Duncan Shaw)

One man lurking around an abandoned waterpark. If we didn’t know much better, we’d think this was the set-up for a live-action Scooby Doo episode. But no. This is not that. There’s no talking dog here, no 100% a stoner walking about with a sandwich stacked enough to kill Elvis three times over, no Velma, no Fred, no Daphne, no masks being pulled off and certainly no “And I would have gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for you meddling kids!”

This is just a cool trials riding video featuring Duncan Shaw. Give it a watch. Not only is it well shot, with plenty of good skill showcasing in the mix, it’s also, in its own unique sort of way, weirdly haunting. Something about the memory of a place, or… something.

Anyway, as stated already, be sure to give it a watch.

You May Also Like

Control Your Climate | Watch Danny MacAskill Get Creative With The Weather

World Record Crash | Watch Johannes Fischbach’s Massive 140m Ski Jump Slam

Share

Topics:

Action Sports video

Related Articles

Mountain Biking

Red Bull Rampage | 10 of the Event's Biggest Moments

Fair to say this event has thrown out some pretty spectacular moments over the years

Red Bull Rampage | 10 of the Biggest Moments
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Nothing but the best video content (that's featured on the Mpora Instagram)

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Mountain Biking

Control Your Climate | Danny MacAskill Plays With The Weather

Don't blame it on the weatherman... blame it on Danny MacAskill

Control Your Climate | Watch Danny MacAskill Get Creative With The Weather
Mountain Biking

MTB At The Olympics | XC Course Preview For Tokyo 2020

With the summer games less than a year away, here's a sneak preview to get you in the mood

Mountain Biking At The Olympics | XC Course Preview For Tokyo 2020 Event
Skiing

Lhotse | New Film Tells Story of Mountain's First Ski Descent

The incredible story of two ski mountaineers and an unforgettable Himalayan adventure

Lhotse | First Ski Descent Of Mountain Brought To Life In New Film By The North Face
Mountain Biking

Watch | 'Act II' Featuring Brandon Semenuk

Cool riding. Cool music. Cool set-up. Cool video. Very cool. Give it a watch (it's cool)

Watch | 'Act II' Featuring Brandon Semenuk
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production