Screenshot: YouTube (Duncan Shaw)

One man lurking around an abandoned waterpark. If we didn’t know much better, we’d think this was the set-up for a live-action Scooby Doo episode. But no. This is not that. There’s no talking dog here, no 100% a stoner walking about with a sandwich stacked enough to kill Elvis three times over, no Velma, no Fred, no Daphne, no masks being pulled off and certainly no “And I would have gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for you meddling kids!”

This is just a cool trials riding video featuring Duncan Shaw. Give it a watch. Not only is it well shot, with plenty of good skill showcasing in the mix, it’s also, in its own unique sort of way, weirdly haunting. Something about the memory of a place, or… something.

Anyway, as stated already, be sure to give it a watch.

