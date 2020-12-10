You’ve been looking at your mountain bike a lot recently, haven’t you? The other day you looked at it and just sort of openly sighed. You still love it, of course you do. You said that you’d love it until the day you die, and you meant it. It’s just that, recently, things have gone stale. Everything’s become a bit too… part of a routine. The spice has gone and now, well, it’s just you and your bike riding ever more closely to the final full stop in your mortal journey.

Anyway, ENVO have launched a $2,789 electric snowbike conversion kit – meaning you can really bring the fire back to your setup. “Get your mountain bike to try this on,” ENVO is saying to you like a lingerie saleswoman, “It worked for my marriage bike riding stoke.”

ENVO are an engineering research and development company focusing on solutions for clean transportation and electric drive system. They claim their new Electric SnowBike Kit is the first “developed pedal-assist electric snow bicycle.”

The bulky bit of kit they’ve produced is supposedly designed to work with a large range of frame and fork combinations, although ENVO hasn’t actually yet listed what frame, forks or spacing works with the product. So, I mean, who really knows? It’s all guesswork at this point.

Sold as kit only (they’re not doing the installation for you), in exchange for $2,789 ENVO will hook you up with the aluminium machined housing for the motor and track, a battery, front snowboard, motor, fork mount, display, motor controller, pedal-assist sensor, brake cut-off switches and a tool bag.

One thing to consider before you flunk a couple of ice cool Ks on this is that ENVO are saying, in the small print, that if the product fails in any way – they won’t be liable. Something to do with the fact that the assembly will be carried about by you, the buyer.

It sounds a bit off to us that, but if you’re absolutely minted like some Russian oligarch and are looking for a way to add a bucket load of fiery tabasco sauce to your riding this winter look no further. Obviously, if you live somewhere where it literally never snows maybe give it a swerve though. That’d be our advice.

Still interested? Buy your ENVO Electric SnowBike Kit here.

