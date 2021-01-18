You ever stopped and thought about flying hot air balloons? I mean, really stopped and thought about them. They’re mad, are’t they? Big bags of hot air, floating around up there, taking intrepid balloon pilots here, there, and everywhere. Something to think about anyway.

The first hot air balloon flight in history was, if you’re at all interested, carried out on the 19th of September 1783 by the way. Carried out by the Montgolfier brothers at Versailles, it was proof that, at long last, man could elevate themselves from the surface of the earth and travel about in the sky.

Anyway, something to think about.

Here’s a fun video of Kilian Bron mountain biking next to a bunch of hot air balloons in Turkey. Bron, alongside Pierre Dupont (@cinematicflow) took home $17,000 for these GoPro Hero9 Black clips – awarded as part of the GoPro Million Dollar Challenge.

Right place, right time. Good video. Can’t stop thinking about hot air balloons now.

