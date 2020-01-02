GoPro | Top 10 Mountain Biking Clips of 2019 - Mpora

Mountain Biking

GoPro | Top 10 Mountain Biking Clips of 2019

The last year of the last decade witnessed some unbelievably cool mountain biking moments

We know it’s the year 2020 now. We know we should move on; look forwards, not backwards. But also… also… look. GoPro have released their top ten mountain biking clips of 2019 and… look… they’re really good alright. They’re really good clips.

Dylan Stark, Sam Pilgrim, Brendan Fairclough, the Athertons – these are just some of the names that feature in this three-minute roundup of next level POV footage.

If mountain biking and getting super nostalgic about still fairly recent events is your thing, you’ll almost definitely want to hook this video up to your arteries and like… totally… zonk out for a bit.

