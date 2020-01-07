Gymnasium | Danny MacAskill Visits The Sports Hall And Gets Creative In New Edit - Mpora

Mountain Biking

Gymnasium | Danny MacAskill Visits The Sports Hall And Gets Creative In New Edit

Scottish trials bike rider heads to the gym and serves up a spin class like no other

New year. New you. New body. New decade. New fitness goals. New gym membership. New Danny MacAskill video for you to get your teeth into.

Proving that it is actually possible to have fun working out, if you’re an incredibly talented trials bike legend that is, ‘Gymnasium’ sees your man Danny get increasingly creative in a sports hall adorned with cliched motivational posters and the like.

Made in collaboration with Red Bull, this must watch video is Danny MacAskill at his most playful. Taking classic bits of gym equipment like weights, treadmills, and slack lines, he creates himself a personalised “fitness” playground and sets about serving up laughably good trick after laughably good trick.

Speaking about the video, Danny said “It’s fair to say that gyms aren’t really my natural habitat. I take my hat off to people who go every day to stay in shape, as I much prefer to hop on my bike and keep myself fit that way. We wanted this video to be a reminder to all those looking to get fit in 2020, that you don’t have to be miserable, there’s plenty of fun ways to hit your fitness goals. For me, it has and will probably always be my bike.”

‘Gymnasium’ is the latest collaboration between Danny and Red Bull, and the newest instalment in a relationship which goes back 10 years. If you liked ‘Way Back Home’, ‘Imaginate’, and ‘Wee Day Out‘, edits that have collectively racked up a view count well into the hundreds of millions, you’ll love this.

