If you’ve been following our editorial output for a while, you’ll know that this isn’t the first time we’ve been impressed by the seriously impressive bike skills of young Harry Schofield. The kid is just very, very, good at doing tricks and making grown adults look like rank amateurs quite frankly.

In this video, which comes courtesy of Tom Cardy, Harry (who is literally just 10-years-old) serves up a number of brilliant moves on mini-bike, mountain bike, and BMX. There’s front flips, there’s back flips, there’s super steezy bits where you’ll just be like “Oh god. This lad is really making me question that summer in 1998 where I sat about watching Bargain Hunt / playing Crash Team Racing.” Remember? It’s the one where you went and developed a dangerously unhealthy Cornetto addiction. Halcyon days.

Obviously, we’re not going to sit here at our computers and type up a load of words that’ll just put a load of pressure on the kid (he’s only 10). That being said, if he does manage to keep on progressing on his current trajectory who knows how good he could end up being? Whatever happens, he’s already way better than you and all your bike riding pals combined.

Big up yourself, Harry. Keep doing what you’re doing.

