Harry Schofield | This 10-Year-Old Is Better At Riding Bikes Than You And All Your Friends - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

Harry Schofield | This 10-Year-Old Is Better At Riding Bikes Than You And All Your Friends

Remember riding bikes when you were 10-years-old? Remember how bad you were?

If you’ve been following our editorial output for a while, you’ll know that this isn’t the first time we’ve been impressed by the seriously impressive bike skills of young Harry Schofield. The kid is just very, very, good at doing tricks and making grown adults look like rank amateurs quite frankly.

In this video, which comes courtesy of Tom Cardy, Harry (who is literally just 10-years-old) serves up a number of brilliant moves on mini-bike, mountain bike, and BMX. There’s front flips, there’s back flips, there’s super steezy bits where you’ll just be like “Oh god. This lad is really making me question that summer in 1998 where I sat about watching Bargain Hunt / playing Crash Team Racing.” Remember? It’s the one where you went and developed a dangerously unhealthy Cornetto addiction. Halcyon days.

Obviously, we’re not going to sit here at our computers and type up a load of words that’ll just put a load of pressure on the kid (he’s only 10). That being said, if he does manage to keep on progressing on his current trajectory who knows how good he could end up being? Whatever happens, he’s already way better than you and all your bike riding pals combined.

Big up yourself, Harry. Keep doing what you’re doing.

You May Also Like

World Record Crash | Watch Johannes Fischbach’s Massive 140m Ski Jump Slam

POV Footage | Watch Mountain Bikers Get Chased By A Black Bear In Vancouver

Share

Topics:

video

Related Articles

Skiing

Piste Off TV | Guide To Ski Touring Boots

Lost amongst all the 'game changer' claims from ski boot manufacturers? We break down the need to know tech for ski touring boots

Piste Off TV | Guide To Buying Ski Touring Boots
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

There's a lot going on in the world right now, find some escapism with the help of our Instagram

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Skiing

Rage Against The Machine | French Skier Attacks Drone

The incident occurred in Les Arcs, but the internet can't decide whether it was staged or not

Rage Against The Machine | French Skier Attacks a Drone In Viral Video Footage
Adventure Cycling & Cycle Touring

Cycling For Soup | One Man's 2500km Journey

Craving the taste of home, and wanting to raise awareness and money for two charities, Alvaro took his bike for a ride

Cycling 4 Soup | How One Man Rode 2500km In 10 Days For The Taste Of Home
Mountain Biking

What The Heck | Danny MacAskill Rides Abandoned Island

Your man Danny MacAskill's been treating a very quiet Scottish island like his own personal playground

Danny MacAskill Rides New Santa Cruz E-Bike On Abandoned Scottish Island of Inchkeith
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

OK, who thought they'd be watching a moose stampeding down a ski slope this week?

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production