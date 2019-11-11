You, reading this now. Go to the garage, wheel out your mountain bike, roll it down the street, keep on rolling it, take that right at the end of the road, keep on rolling it, roll it straight into the dump. Chuck it onto the pile. Set fire to the dump. Walk away. Ignore the stunned facial expressions of the onlookers. They’ll never understand why you did it and that’s because they haven’t seen this video of Kirt Voreis ripping on a recumbent. Welcome to the future of the sport you love.

Yes, even after watching this, there are admittedly still some question marks over suspension and wheel height but, quite frankly, who even cares? Not us, that’s for sure. I mean… just look at the barspin. Look at it. Look at the way it spins. Welcome to the future of the sport you love.

