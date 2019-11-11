Watch | Kirt Voreis Barspin His Recumbent Bike - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

Watch | Kirt Voreis Barspin His Recumbent Bike

Throw your mountain bikes away people, it's all about recumbent bikes now

You, reading this now. Go to the garage, wheel out your mountain bike, roll it down the street, keep on rolling it, take that right at the end of the road, keep on rolling it, roll it straight into the dump. Chuck it onto the pile. Set fire to the dump. Walk away. Ignore the stunned facial expressions of the onlookers. They’ll never understand why you did it and that’s because they haven’t seen this video of Kirt Voreis ripping on a recumbent. Welcome to the future of the sport you love.

“Welcome to the future of the sport you love”

Yes, even after watching this, there are admittedly still some question marks over suspension and wheel height but, quite frankly, who even cares? Not us, that’s for sure. I mean… just look at the barspin. Look at it. Look at the way it spins. Welcome to the future of the sport you love.

 You May Also Like

Full Highlights | Red Bull Rampage 2019

POV Crash | Bienvenido Aguado’s First Ever Rampage Run Gets Off To A Bad Start

Share

Topics:

video

Related Articles

Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Nothing but the best Instagram videos in this week's roundup of... the best videos on Instagram

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
BMX

The Land of Everyday Wonder | Kriss Kyle In Denmark

Ever wanted to ride your BMX round LEGOLAND? Kriss Kyle is living the life

The Land of Everyday Wonder | Watch Kriss Kyle Take His BMX On Tour In Denmark
Mountain Biking

Watch | ‘Act III’ Featuring Brandon Semenuk

A Redbull Rampage win and a third 'ACT' video released so close together... Brandon's spoiling us

Watch | ‘Act III’ Featuring Brandon Semenuk
Skiing

Unrailistic 2 | Watch Jesper Tjäder's Rail Skiing Sequel

Three years since the original, Jesper flexes his creativity muscles once again in the all new Unrailistic 2

Unrailistic 2 | Watch Jesper Tjäder's Mastery Of Skiing Rails
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

We've seen some videos in our lifetime and these, well, they're quite good videos

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Mountain Biking

Full Highlights | Red Bull Rampage 2019

The coolest stuff that happened at Rampage 2019, wrapped up in a neat little package

Full Highlights | Red Bull Rampage 2019
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production