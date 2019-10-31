You’ve got a hunger that just won’t quit. A thirst that can ne’er be quenched. The doctor’s had a look, the verdict’s in, he’s diagnosed you with a severe case of ‘Red Bull Rampage fever’. The only known cure? Watching so much Red Bull Rampage content that you eventually get to the point where even looking at a bicycle makes you want to hurl.

As enthusiastic mountain bikers, it’s not exactly the best fix but the medical professional involved in your case has assured you that the effects of overdosing on the ‘RBR good stuff’ will wear off. Probably tomorrow in fact. Or possibly Tuesday. He wasn’t too specific.

“Ooooooooooooooooh yes. That’s it. Right there. That’s the stuff I like”

Anyway, get this full event highlights video in your peepers. With a running time just under five minutes, expect to be treated to an all-killer no-full barrage of freeriding content. We’re talking about big sends, followed by bigger sends, followed by even bigger sends. There’s slow-mo bits, backflip bits, and bits that’ll make you cry out “Ooooooooooooooooh yes. That’s it. Right there. That’s the stuff I like” in the middle of the office / wherever you’re watching it.

So many moments to talk about here but let’s just take a moment, in this final paragraph of this article (probably our final article about Red Bull Rampage in 2019), to encourage you, reading this now, to stand on the nearest table, look out of the window, and salute in the direction of Brandon Semenuk. He won Rampage for the third time in his career this year and… well… just… you know… bloody well done, sir. Bloody well done.

