Full Highlights | Red Bull Rampage 2019 - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

Full Highlights | Red Bull Rampage 2019

The coolest stuff that happened at Rampage 2019, wrapped up in a neat little package

You’ve got a hunger that just won’t quit. A thirst that can ne’er be quenched. The doctor’s had a look, the verdict’s in, he’s diagnosed you with a severe case of ‘Red Bull Rampage fever’. The only known cure? Watching so much Red Bull Rampage content that you eventually get to the point where even looking at a bicycle makes you want to hurl.

As enthusiastic mountain bikers, it’s not exactly the best fix but the medical professional involved in your case has assured you that the effects of overdosing on the ‘RBR good stuff’ will wear off. Probably tomorrow in fact. Or possibly Tuesday. He wasn’t too specific.

“Ooooooooooooooooh yes. That’s it. Right there. That’s the stuff I like”

Anyway, get this full event highlights video in your peepers. With a running time just under five minutes, expect to be treated to an all-killer no-full barrage of freeriding content. We’re talking about big sends, followed by bigger sends, followed by even bigger sends. There’s slow-mo bits, backflip bits, and bits that’ll make you cry out “Ooooooooooooooooh yes. That’s it. Right there. That’s the stuff I like” in the middle of the office / wherever you’re watching it.

So many moments to talk about here but let’s just take a moment, in this final paragraph of this article (probably our final article about Red Bull Rampage in 2019), to encourage you, reading this now, to stand on the nearest table, look out of the window, and salute in the direction of Brandon Semenuk. He won Rampage for the third time in his career this year and… well… just… you know… bloody well done, sir. Bloody well done.

You May Also Like

Top 3 Runs | Red Bull Rampage 2019

POV Crash | Bienvenido Aguado’s First Ever Rampage Run Gets Off To A Bad Start

Share

Topics:

video

Related Articles

Mountain Biking

POV Footage | Bienvenido Aguado's Crash At Rampage

A front flip straight off the bat... what could possibly go wrong?

POV Crash | Bienvenido Aguado's First Ever Rampage Run Gets Off To A Bad Start
Mountain Biking

Top 3 Runs | Red Bull Rampage 2019

The winning run at this year's Red Bull Rampage event was something real special

Top 3 Runs | Red Bull Rampage 2019
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Well, well, well... another week... another roundup of that week's best videos

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Mountain Biking

GoPro Course Preview | Red Bull Rampage 2019

This year's event looks set to be a quiet night in at the library... not

GoPro Course Preview | Red Bull Rampage 2019
Mountain Biking

Deserted | Duncan Shaw Rides Trials In Abandoned Waterpark

If you like trials riding and cool, strangely spooky, abandoned waterparks in the desert look no further

Deserted | Watch Duncan Shaw Trials Riding In An Abandoned Waterpark
Mountain Biking

Red Bull Rampage | 10 of the Event's Biggest Moments

Fair to say this event has thrown out some pretty spectacular moments over the years

Red Bull Rampage | 10 of the Biggest Moments
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production