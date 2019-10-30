If it’s your first time at Red Bull Rampage, you want a confident-boosting run don’t you? A run that goes smooth as silk, a run that whispers in your ear “Hey buddy. You’ve got this,” a run that does’t start with a crash; that’s the dream isn’t it?.

Spare a thought then for our boy Bienvenido Aguado who, making his debut at Rampage, crashed attempting a front flip off the first drop (you can watch the POV footage of that happening above).

Credit to him though because rather than walk away and say “Naaah. Yeah. Not for me this. Not for me,” he gets back on his bike and finishes what he’d started. Big up. Much respect.

You May Also Like

GoPro Course Preview | Red Bull Rampage 2019

Red Bull Rampage | 10 of the Biggest Moments