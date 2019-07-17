Just like the tabloids claiming it’s going to be ‘The Coldest Winter On Record’ or another Trump accuser coming out the woodwork, a mountain biker jumping over the Tour de France peloton seems like a guaranteed yearly occurrence.

Canadian Dave Watson was first to make the jump, back in 2002 after he hoofed himself off a rocky takeoff, over the peloton and onto a pretty sketchy landing as the EPO fuelled cyclists wound their way up the Col du Galibier.

This year’s jump looks to be a much less gnarly environment (but still bloody impressive) than that of Dave’s first jump, with a proper takeoff ramp and much less sketchy landing. Valentin Anouilh and his mates came prepared, too, with ample cameramen on hand in order to capture every possible angle of this pretty sweet feat. Give it a watch.

