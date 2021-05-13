After the undoubted success that was the Future Ground women’s mountain biking progression camp in Queenstown, New Zealand, Mons Royale have confirmed that they’re planning on bringing the camp to Europe.

They’re currently inviting female riders, keen on progressing their freeriding to the next level, to register on their website for a chance to be part of the camp. Interest has been pouring in from across the globe since the first edition, and the Future Ground team believe they will be inundated with motivated riders. Here’s hoping so anyway.

The mantra of the camp boils down to “together we can get better” – this extends to everyone one from event organisers to likeminded brands. The team have also gone about creating a register for brands and resorts who would like to get involved in partnering or hosting their own Future Ground (you can find more information on that here).

Photo Credit: Mons Royale

“We want to help women’s progression in freeriding but we can’t do it alone,” says the co-founder Hannah Acland. “Whether you are a brand or an advocate, we welcome you. This is about getting more women riding at a higher level and bridging that gap. Come join the movement.”

The team are in the middle of working on dates and location at the moment, as well as also hosting women’s ride outs that are Enduro-focused, in a bid to keep the movement and all that momentum growing and going. For those interested, updates on all the activities, shenanigans, and goings on will be posted over on the Mons Royale social media.

The first Future Ground’s women’s progression camp was in April in Queenstown, New Zealand. It saw ten riders over four days push the limits of their ability in bold new ways.

We can’t wait to see what happens when they bring their skills to Europe.

