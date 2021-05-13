Mons Royale's Mission To Progress Women's MTB - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

Mons Royale Are Bringing The Future Ground Women’s Progression Camp To Europe

How Mons Royale are helping to take women's mountain biking to the next level

After the undoubted success that was the Future Ground women’s mountain biking progression camp in Queenstown, New Zealand, Mons Royale have confirmed that they’re planning on bringing the camp to Europe.

They’re currently inviting female riders, keen on progressing their freeriding to the next level, to register on their website for a chance to be part of the camp. Interest has been pouring in from across the globe since the first edition, and the Future Ground team believe they will be inundated with motivated riders. Here’s hoping so anyway.

The mantra of the camp boils down to “together we can get better” – this extends to everyone one from event organisers to likeminded brands. The team have also gone about creating a register for brands and resorts who would like to get involved in partnering or hosting their own Future Ground (you can find more information on that here).

Photo Credit: Mons Royale

“We want to help women’s progression in freeriding but we can’t do it alone,” says the co-founder Hannah Acland. “Whether you are a brand or an advocate, we welcome you. This is about getting more women riding at a higher level and bridging that gap. Come join the movement.”

The team are in the middle of working on dates and location at the moment, as well as also hosting women’s ride outs that are Enduro-focused, in a bid to keep the movement and all that momentum growing and going. For those interested, updates on all the activities, shenanigans, and goings on will be posted over on the Mons Royale social media.

The first Future Ground’s women’s progression camp was in April in Queenstown, New Zealand. It saw ten riders over four days push the limits of their ability in bold new ways.

We can’t wait to see what happens when they bring their skills to Europe.

You May Also Like

An Interview With Hannah Barnes | How The Mountain Biker, Adventurer, Yoga Teacher, and Qualified Nurse Has Found Her Balance

20 Inspiring Films About Women In Adventure

30 Organisations That Are Working To Make The Outdoors More Inclusive

Share

Topics:

Action Sports video

Related Articles

Mountain Biking

A Dog's Tale | Riding With Man's Best Friend

Watch a human and his trail dog out there enjoying the freedom of the trails

A Dog's Tale | Shimano Film Explores The Joy Of Mountain Biking With Man's Best Friend
Mountain Biking

'This and That' | Behind The Scenes

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Scottish bike riders Danny MacAskill and Kriss Kyle’s new video

Danny MacAskill & Kriss Kyle Share Crash Reel From Their New Video ‘This and That’
Mountain Biking

Danny MacAskill & Kriss Kyle | 'This and That'

Everyone's favourite Scottish bike riders have dropped their new video (it's a good one)

Danny MacAskill and Kriss Kyle | A Bit of 'This and That'
Snowboarding

Audi Nines 2021 | The Magnum Opus Edit

The Audi Nines crew present this year's ultimate ski and snowboard highlight package

Audi Nines 2021 | The Magnum Opus Edit
Multi Sport

The Rise | How Young Muslim Women Are Changing Sport

From skateboarding and running to boxing and football, the rise of inspirational Muslim women in sport is in full swing

How Young Muslim Women Are Changing Sport In England
The Environment

Haglöfs | Going Climate Neutral

"We are determined to at least cheat in the best way possible," says Fredrik Ohlsson, Haglöfs CEO

Haglöfs Go Climate Neutral But They Had To "Cheat" To Get There
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production