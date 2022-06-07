“I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate, a man unicycle down some of Sedona’s hardest lines. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die.” – Roy Batty in Blade Runner

Here’s some footage you didn’t know you needed in your life. It’s your man Erick Gonzalez, your new favourite unicyclist, riding his mountain unicycle (it’s like a mountain bike but er… it’s got no handlebars and only one wheel) about on some seriously wild terrain in Arizona.

Is there any point to it? Is there any point to *gestures at everything in the world* any of this? Maybe stop overthinking things and just enjoy watching someone demonstrating their mastery of an activity in an extreme environment. There’s plenty of people, this writer included, who can only dream of a world where their two-wheel skills hold a candle to this standard of bike-based shenanigans.

Enjoy it. Enjoy the extreme unicycling video. We’ve also popped some screenshots underneath it. No particular reason but it’s something to look at, isn’t it? Something to pass the time when you should be working. Alright, think that’s enough words on all this. Bottom line. Unicycles are good now (maybe). It’s official (matter of opinion). Don’t like it? There’s the exit (wait, wait, come back).

Screenshot: YouTube (Peace Plants Shred)

Screenshot: YouTube (Peace Plants Shred)

Screenshot: YouTube (Peace Plants Shred)

Screenshot: YouTube (Peace Plants Shred)

