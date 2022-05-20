Red Bull Formation, which ran from the 8th of May to the 15th, was back for its third year in 2022. Hosted amongst the stunning and iconic mountain biking landscapes of Virgin, Utah, the event took freeride mountain biking to bold new levels yet again.

Originally established to create a path for women in freeride mountain biking, the progression seen in such a short space of time has already caused huge, game changing, ripples in the industry. As Red Bull Formation Co-Founder Katie Holden put it so well earlier this year, “It proves how much talent there is in the women’s field.”

To get a sense of the madness that got well and truly thrown down stateside, buckle up and watch the video at the top of this article. It’ll make you wish you had a jaw attached to the bottom of your current jaw so you could… er… really maximise that drop whenever you see something particularly impressive / mind-blowing (which in this video is, to be totally frank, basically every other second).

The running order of the footage goes like this:

0:00 Hannah Bergemann

1:25 Robin Goomes

3:04 Camila Nogueira

Go watch it, and then go watch it again. Marvel at the terrain (christ, it looks steep), marvel at the drone camerawork and marvel at the world class riding on show.

