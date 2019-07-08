You heard about this little place in the U.S of A called Utah? Have you? Because, right, spoiler alert, it turns out it’s a bit of a mountain biking hotspot. Hosts this event called… err… *checks notes* Red Bull Rampage and is a place where, like, loads of seriously banging edits are shot (for example, Andreu Lacondeguy’s ‘The Utah Madre’). Utah. Look it up. Look up Utah. It’s kind of a big deal.

Anyway, without further ado, here’s some words about Reece Wallace’s ‘Flight Path’. It’s good. Flight Path is good. Great big lines, some nice floaty air, and some incredibly well filmed moments. You won’t find a better thing to do today than spending slightly over two minutes watching this.

