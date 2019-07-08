Mountain Biking In Utah | Watch Reece Wallace Riding Big Lines In 'Flight Path' - Mpora

Mountain Biking

Mountain Biking In Utah | Watch Reece Wallace Riding Big Lines In ‘Flight Path’

If you only spend slightly over two minutes watching something today, make it this

You heard about this little place in the U.S of A called Utah? Have you? Because, right, spoiler alert, it turns out it’s a bit of a mountain biking hotspot. Hosts this event called… err… *checks notes* Red Bull Rampage and is a place where, like, loads of seriously banging edits are shot (for example, Andreu Lacondeguy’s ‘The Utah Madre’). Utah. Look it up. Look up Utah. It’s kind of a big deal.

Anyway, without further ado, here’s some words about Reece Wallace’s ‘Flight Path’. It’s good. Flight Path is good. Great big lines, some nice floaty air, and some incredibly well filmed moments. You won’t find a better thing to do today than spending slightly over two minutes watching this.

Screenshot via YouTube (via Giant Bicycles)

