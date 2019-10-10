Screenshot: YouTube (The Audi Nines)

Audi Nines 2019 was big vibes, big mood, big energy, big riding, big air, big tricks, big smiles, big slams, big effort, Big starring Tom Hanks, big crowds, big car logo, Biggie Smalls, big logistics, big stoke, big gnar, big adrenaline, big in blanket, big thrills, big stuff. It was, for want of a better word, big.

If you saw some of the Audi Nines 2019 highlights we posted last month, got a taste for it and haven’t been able to rest since… such is your unrelenting appetite for watching people ride bikes in a quarry – we’ve got some great news for you. There’s a fresh 10 minutes of Nines’ goodness, featuring the best tricks, the biggest airs, and the craziest crashes from this year’s event ready to be viewed in a blacked out room with the lights down low. And, what’s more, you can view it below this paragraph. Just here.

Whether you’re a “I would literally take a bullet for the sport of mountain biking” type, a “Yeah, sure. I’ve been mountain biking… once… in 2017” type, or you’re flat-out “Err… sorry… what’s a mountain bike?” type – we’re convinced you’ll enjoy the wild antics on show here. Is this real life? Is this just fantasy? The Matrix video game we all live inside is officially glitching out and there’s not much else to do but sit back and bask in the madness of it all. Some next level stuff on show, here. No doubt about it.

You May Also Like

POV Footage | Watch Mountain Bikers Get Chased By A Black Bear In Vancouver

Rail Blazer | Watch Mountain Biker Carson Storch Jump Train In Raw 100 Second Edit