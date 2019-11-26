Mountain Biking In A Fatsuit | Johannes Fischbach Downhill Races As 'Uncle Ray' - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

Mountain Biking In A Fatsuit | Johannes Fischbach Downhill Races As ‘Uncle Ray’

We can't wait to see Uncle Ray go on and win the Downhill World Cup at Fort William

Let’s be honest. On the international circuit, Germans and comedy have always been seen as unlikely bed fellows. As a nation, they’ve always been seen as being good at building cars, good at doing things efficiently, and good at football. “Err… they won 7-1 against Brazil mate. 7-1! Against Brazil!” Germans and comedy though? Making people LOL? Tickling the old funny bone? Not so much.

Shoutout then to Johannes Fischbach, he of massive ski jump crash fame, for being both German and pretty funny. Maybe it’s the fatsuit, maybe it’s the hilariously bad attempt at a Texan accent, maybe it’s the sight of him racing in the fatsuit, or the fact his moustachioed character is called ‘Uncle Ray’ but yeah, hands in the air, we liked this. We liked this video.



