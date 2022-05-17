Bwlch Nant-yr-Arian Forest, near Aberystwyth

If you like rugged riding, you’ll definitely like Nant-yr-Arian. Sitting high in the mountains, the big climbs, river crossings and technical, rocky descents serve up a proper adventure for intrepid riders. It might be off the beaten track, but that is definitely part of its charm. With wild and raw landscapes, and intermediate-expert trails that head out into the Cambrian Mountains, you’ll find plenty to go at here. Syfydrin, the black trail, combines a singletrack summit trail and backcountry mountain tracks for a challenging 35km wilderness loop. Shorter but no less challenging, the red Summit trail and Pendam trail both trace techy singletrack through the forest ridges and valleys. Not to be missed: the cafe’s legit Welsh cream teas.

Brecon Beacons

Located in South and Mid Wales, the Brecon Beacons National Park is as big as it is beautiful. With five bike hubs and 16 marked trails to choose from, you won’t be short of things to ride in this part of the world. Open forests, challenging climbs and steep / technical descents with optional features; take your pick. If you’re new to mountain biking or still building up your skills and confidence on the trails, we recommend you start at Brecon, Sennybridge or Talybont-on-Usk. More advanced riders will love Crickhowell and Talgarth. If you’re looking for a real challenge, the Black Mountain Blitz Trail will deliver what you’re after (55km with 2000m of black graded ascent and descent). Big climbs, challenging downhill and beautiful single-track sections through the heart of the Black Mountains. Long Gap Trail is also a bit of a classic when it comes to great views (it’s a slightly shorter half-day ride). Our favourite thing about the Brecon Beacons? All the trails are natural.

Revolution Bike Park, Llangynog

Nestled in the Tanat Valley at the foot of the Berwyn Mountains, Revolution Bike Park provides uplift-assisted bike park over a huge 120 acres of woodland and 10 downhill and freeride trails (the builders, it’s worth adding, are constantly working on developing new trails). Love perfectly manicured big jumps and even bigger gaps? Make sure you check out the 50:01 pro-line, built by pro-riders Josh Bryceland, Steve Peat, Sam Dale and the rest of the 50:01 crew. Craving advanced, techy trails? You need to take a trip to Revs!

Penmachno, near Betws-y-Coed

Another Snowdonia National Park beauty, Penmachno has some of the best natural riding in Wales’ ancient woodland. There are no big features here, no jumps or rock gardens—just good, solid singletrack that goes on for miles. This is why it’s the favourite trail centre of many riders. From big thigh-burning days, with a 30km loop, to mellower 11km loops you’ve got different distances to take on depending on your mood / energy levels. All the trails at Penmachno are managed and maintained by the community and volunteers. They’re also funded by donations… so if you love riding here, be sure to give something back to help keep this place running.

Elan Valley

Making a name for itself as having some of the best natural riding in the UK, the Elan Valley has scenic beginner routes through to longer, technical loops for more advanced riders. Set against the unique backdrop of the dams and reservoirs of the Elan and Claerwen Valleys—that were built over 100 years ago to supply water to Birmingham—the spectacle here attracts thousands of visitors every year, regardless of how good the riding happens to be. Elan Valley has recently opened two new man-made 1.5km long downhill skills tracks to add to its already extensive trail network. Built by the Trail Craft team, the tracks feature tight corners, big berms and demanding jumps and drops—ideal for advanced mountain bikers.

