Best Mountain Biking Destinations In Wales | 11 Welsh Locations You Need To Ride

Whatever kind of mountain biking you're into, you're well catered for in Wales. This, right here, is our look at the spots within the country that all mountain bikers should aim to ride at least once

Wales really does have so much great mountain biking to choose from. From the scenic to the seriously adrenaline-inducing, here’s a few spots to get on your list. These are by no means the only Welsh routes to ride but they are, without question, some of the very best mountain bike locations in Wales. Grab your bike, head out and hit the Cymraeg trails. You won’t regret it.

Antur Stiniog

Situated in the heart of beautiful Snowdonia, on one of the biggest slate mines in the world, Antur Stiniog is located just outside historic mining town Blaenau Ffestiniog. Set in the stunning mountains of North Wales, the trail centre first opened in 2012. Continuously expanding, it currently offers 14 gravity-fed mountain bike trails and has something for everyone; whether you’re a novice rider or a pro-level world cup racer. Graded from green to black, the bike park’s uplift service makes it possible to get in around 10-15 runs in a day. The world-class trails also draw a crowd for large-scale events like the British Downhill Championships. While most of the centre caters for downhill riders, there’s also a jump skills area and pumptrack on site.

Cwmcarn

Whatever your style, Cwmcarn in South Wales has plenty of XC trail riding and downhill tracks to choose from. With 250m of vertical descent through the epic Cwmcarn landscape, it should come as no surprise its all-weather trails and year round uplifts have given it a good name. Although there are some options for more intermediate riders here, the terrain at Cwmcarn is, for the most part, properly technical and challengingly steep. The forest park is also a great base for finding endless loamers and unmarked trails, just mind you don’t get lost! Highly accessible for riders based in the South of England, the trail centre also has onsite accommodation for weekend adventures.

Dyfi Bike Park

World-class riding set in the heart of Dyfi Forest. With 650 acres to play with, Dan Atherton’s Dyfi Bike Park sits on a truly stunning backdrop and makes for an unforgettable riding experience. With long descents, numerous trails and varied terrain, the big summits and steep valleys provide the ideal playground for riders of all abilities. The result of years of hard work by the Atherton crew, the big mountain trails handcrafted by the pros are a thing of beauty and not to be missed.

BikePark Wales

One of the most highly regarded bike parks in Wales, this spot offers diverse and well-built trails all-year round. The first of its kind to have a full-time crew working on the trails, the riding at BikePark Wales is second to none (believe the hype). Either get the legs moving and blood pumping with a quick 10-15 minute climb, or jump on the easy uplift service to access the park’s downhill tracks. With over 40 trails ranging from easy greens, that are ideal for kids and beginners, through to technical reds and expert level blacks with big jumps; it’s got fun for all the family. For the full experience, why not take advantage of the camping on site? 

Coed Y Brenin, near Dolgellau

As Britain’s first forest developed for mountain biking, Coed y Brenin still retains its reputation as one of the best trail centres in the UK. The all-weather trail network for all abilities, epic visitor centre and stunning views of Snowdonia are just some of the things that give Coed y Brenin its great reputation. With a couple of beginner-friendly greens and blues, and lots of big job reds and blacks like The Beast, this trail centre caters to all abilities. There’s also a Y Ffowndri Skills Area and bike park if you’re looking for some spots to sharpen up your moves. 

Afan, near Port Talbot

With two centres—the Afan Forest Visitor Centre and the Glyncorrwg Mountain Bike Centre—flowing singletrack and open hill trails, Afan is definitely one of the best riding spots in the UK. Located just off the M4 in South Wales, Afan is super accessible. Whatever discipline of mountain biking you like, you’ll be spoiled at Afan with its 130km+ of trails to discover. Graded from blue to black, you can pedal to your heart’s content and make some epic descents. The longest trail here is 40km. Favourites Y Wal, Penhydd, Blue Scar and the Rookie start from the Afan Forest Visitor Centre while White’s Level, Blade and Skyline start from Glyncorrwg. Both centres have a bike shop and cafe.

Bwlch Nant-yr-Arian Forest, near Aberystwyth

If you like rugged riding, you’ll definitely like Nant-yr-Arian. Sitting high in the mountains, the big climbs, river crossings and technical, rocky descents serve up a proper adventure for intrepid riders. It might be off the beaten track, but that is definitely part of its charm. With wild and raw landscapes, and intermediate-expert trails that head out into the Cambrian Mountains, you’ll find plenty to go at here. Syfydrin, the black trail, combines a singletrack summit trail and backcountry mountain tracks for a challenging 35km wilderness loop. Shorter but no less challenging, the red Summit trail and Pendam trail both trace techy singletrack through the forest ridges and valleys. Not to be missed: the cafe’s legit Welsh cream teas.

Brecon Beacons

Located in South and Mid Wales, the Brecon Beacons National Park is as big as it is beautiful. With five bike hubs and 16 marked trails to choose from, you won’t be short of things to ride in this part of the world. Open forests, challenging climbs and steep / technical descents with optional features; take your pick. If you’re new to mountain biking or still building up your skills and confidence on the trails, we recommend you start at Brecon, Sennybridge or Talybont-on-Usk. More advanced riders will love Crickhowell and Talgarth. If you’re looking for a real challenge, the Black Mountain Blitz Trail will deliver what you’re after (55km with 2000m of black graded ascent and descent). Big climbs, challenging downhill and beautiful single-track sections through the heart of the Black Mountains. Long Gap Trail is also a bit of a classic when it comes to great views (it’s a slightly shorter half-day ride). Our favourite thing about the Brecon Beacons? All the trails are natural.

Revolution Bike Park, Llangynog

Nestled in the Tanat Valley at the foot of the Berwyn Mountains, Revolution Bike Park provides uplift-assisted bike park over a huge 120 acres of woodland and 10 downhill and freeride trails (the builders, it’s worth adding, are constantly working on developing new trails). Love perfectly manicured big jumps and even bigger gaps? Make sure you check out the 50:01 pro-line, built by pro-riders Josh Bryceland, Steve Peat, Sam Dale and the rest of the 50:01 crew. Craving advanced, techy trails? You need to take a trip to Revs!

Penmachno, near Betws-y-Coed

Another Snowdonia National Park beauty, Penmachno has some of the best natural riding in Wales’ ancient woodland. There are no big features here, no jumps or rock gardens—just good, solid singletrack that goes on for miles. This is why it’s the favourite trail centre of many riders. From big thigh-burning days, with a 30km loop, to mellower 11km loops you’ve got different distances to take on depending on your mood / energy levels. All the trails at Penmachno are managed and maintained by the community and volunteers. They’re also funded by donations… so if you love riding here, be sure to give something back to help keep this place running.

Elan Valley

Making a name for itself as having some of the best natural riding in the UK, the Elan Valley has scenic beginner routes through to longer, technical loops for more advanced riders. Set against the unique backdrop of the dams and reservoirs of the Elan and Claerwen Valleys—that were built over 100 years ago to supply water to Birmingham—the spectacle here attracts thousands of visitors every year, regardless of how good the riding happens to be. Elan Valley has recently opened two new man-made 1.5km long downhill skills tracks to add to its already extensive trail network. Built by the Trail Craft team, the tracks feature tight corners, big berms and demanding jumps and drops—ideal for advanced mountain bikers.

