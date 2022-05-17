Wales really does have so much great mountain biking to choose from. From the scenic to the seriously adrenaline-inducing, here’s a few spots to get on your list. These are by no means the only Welsh routes to ride but they are, without question, some of the very best mountain bike locations in Wales. Grab your bike, head out and hit the Cymraeg trails. You won’t regret it.
Antur Stiniog
Situated in the heart of beautiful Snowdonia, on one of the biggest slate mines in the world, Antur Stiniog is located just outside historic mining town Blaenau Ffestiniog. Set in the stunning mountains of North Wales, the trail centre first opened in 2012. Continuously expanding, it currently offers 14 gravity-fed mountain bike trails and has something for everyone; whether you’re a novice rider or a pro-level world cup racer. Graded from green to black, the bike park’s uplift service makes it possible to get in around 10-15 runs in a day. The world-class trails also draw a crowd for large-scale events like the British Downhill Championships. While most of the centre caters for downhill riders, there’s also a jump skills area and pumptrack on site.
Cwmcarn
Whatever your style, Cwmcarn in South Wales has plenty of XC trail riding and downhill tracks to choose from. With 250m of vertical descent through the epic Cwmcarn landscape, it should come as no surprise its all-weather trails and year round uplifts have given it a good name. Although there are some options for more intermediate riders here, the terrain at Cwmcarn is, for the most part, properly technical and challengingly steep. The forest park is also a great base for finding endless loamers and unmarked trails, just mind you don’t get lost! Highly accessible for riders based in the South of England, the trail centre also has onsite accommodation for weekend adventures.
Dyfi Bike Park
World-class riding set in the heart of Dyfi Forest. With 650 acres to play with, Dan Atherton’s Dyfi Bike Park sits on a truly stunning backdrop and makes for an unforgettable riding experience. With long descents, numerous trails and varied terrain, the big summits and steep valleys provide the ideal playground for riders of all abilities. The result of years of hard work by the Atherton crew, the big mountain trails handcrafted by the pros are a thing of beauty and not to be missed.
