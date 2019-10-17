Screenshot: YouTube (Sergio Mantecón Gutiérrez)

OK, OK, so it’s a bit too early to be coming down with anything close to what scientists and medical practitioners dub ‘Olympic Fever’ but the big one, from a summer perspective at least, is now very much on the horizon (it’s less than 290 days away, in fact). A lot’s already been made of the fact surfing will be making its debut at Tokyo 2020, as well as skateboarding and climbing, but what about the old tried and tested cross country mountain biking event. Sure, it’ not going to get your heart racing like the downhill World Championship stuff but you’re still going to watch it aren’t you? You know you are.

If you’re really not going to watch it, why did you click through to this article? Why are you still reading? Go outside and get some air. Stop looking at your phone / computer. If, however, you’re remotely excited about tuning in for it you might be interested in viewing this full lap preview of the Olympic course with Sergio Mantecón Gutiérrez. Short and punchy climbs crossed with some steep rocky descents, it could end up being quite the spectacle.

