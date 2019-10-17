Mountain Biking At The Olympics | XC Course Preview For Tokyo 2020 Event - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

Mountain Biking At The Olympics | XC Course Preview For Tokyo 2020 Event

With the summer games less than a year away, here's a sneak preview to get you in the mood

Screenshot: YouTube (Sergio Mantecón Gutiérrez)

OK, OK, so it’s a bit too early to be coming down with anything close to what scientists and medical practitioners dub ‘Olympic Fever’ but the big one, from a summer perspective at least, is now very much on the horizon (it’s less than 290 days away, in fact). A lot’s already been made of the fact surfing will be making its debut at Tokyo 2020, as well as skateboarding and climbing, but what about the old tried and tested cross country mountain biking event. Sure, it’ not going to get your heart racing like the downhill World Championship stuff but you’re still going to watch it aren’t you? You know you are.

If you’re really not going to watch it, why did you click through to this article? Why are you still reading? Go outside and get some air. Stop looking at your phone / computer. If, however, you’re remotely excited about tuning in for it you might be interested in viewing this full lap preview of the Olympic course with Sergio Mantecón Gutiérrez. Short and punchy climbs crossed with some steep rocky descents, it could end up being quite the spectacle.

You May Also Like

World Record Crash | Watch Johannes Fischbach’s Massive 140m Ski Jump Slam

POV Footage | Watch Mountain Bikers Get Chased By A Black Bear In Vancouver

Share

Topics:

olympics olympics 2020 video

Related Articles

Mountain Biking

Control Your Climate | Danny MacAskill Plays With The Weather

Don't blame it on the weatherman... blame it on Danny MacAskill

Control Your Climate | Watch Danny MacAskill Get Creative With The Weather
Skiing

Lhotse | New Film Tells Story of Mountain's First Ski Descent

The incredible story of two ski mountaineers and an unforgettable Himalayan adventure

Lhotse | First Ski Descent Of Mountain Brought To Life In New Film By The North Face
Mountain Biking

Watch | 'Act II' Featuring Brandon Semenuk

Cool riding. Cool music. Cool set-up. Cool video. Very cool. Give it a watch (it's cool)

Watch | 'Act II' Featuring Brandon Semenuk
Mountain Biking

Behind The Scenes | Johannes Fischbach's Ski Jump Crash

Take a look behind the curtain on one of this year's maddest crashes

Behind The Scenes | Mountain Biker Johannes Fischbach's 140m Ski Jump Crash
Skiing

Winter Is Coming | Best Ski Films For 2019/20

It's premiere season, so we've brought together the best of what's to come in this handy guide

Best Ski Films of 2019/2020
Mountain Biking

World Record Crash | Mountain Biker Slams On 140m Ski Jump

This will almost definitely be one of the gnarliest things you watch today

World Record Crash | Watch Johannes Fischbach's Massive 140m Ski Jump Slam
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production