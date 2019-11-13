Doggystyle | Watch Mountain Biker Jasper Jaunch And His Dog Oreo Tear Up The Trail - Mpora

Doggystyle | Watch Mountain Biker Jasper Jaunch And His Dog Oreo Tear Up The Trail

Stop the search. We've finally found it. We've finally found the world's coolest dog

Dogs are cool, aren’t they? Loyal, protective, and, in the case of Jasper Jaunch’s dog Oreo, incredibly good at hooning it down mountain biking trails. Man’s best friend? Just a bit.

Not much to say about this nice little video other than “Hey. If you like energetic dogs and mountain biking, and footage of people riding bikes with their energetic dogs, then you’ve come to the right place.”

Oh, and this photo below… is it just us or does it look like Jasper and his loyal companion are about to drop the hottest mixtape of the year? Yeah? OK. Maybe that’s just us. Watch the vid.

Pictured: Jasper Jaunch and Oreo (the dog)

