Not many times in our lives have we earnestly sat back after watching a mountain biking edit and said out loud, without any sense of irony dripping from the words, “Well, that was art.”

It happened after watching Paul Couderc’s ‘My War’ though. Sure, we might have said it quietly under our breath but we said it nonetheless.

If you, reading this sentence now, see a more beautifully shot and creative bike thing this year, or next year for that matter, we’ll eat the nearest wheel.