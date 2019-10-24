GoPro Course Preview | Red Bull Rampage 2019

Darren Berrecloth here, giving us all a little taste (but not too much) of the riders’ lines at this year’s Red Bull Rampage. If you’re already hyped to bursting point on the RBR stuff, then this video might just push you over the edge (we’d suggest having an ambulance on standby).

In case you didn’t know, the legendary Utah-based mountain biking event runs between Friday the 25th of October and Sunday the 27th (of October). Buckle up. It’s sure to serve up some wild scenes.

