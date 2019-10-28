The winning run at this year's Red Bull Rampage event was something real special
Here they are then. For your viewing pleasure, the best three runs of Red Bull Rampage 2019. Tom Van Steenbergen (third place), Brett Rheeder (second place), and Brandon Semenuk (first place) – take a bow. All three of you came up with runs well worthy of a place in the podium spots. Have a beer. Put your feet up. Treat yourself to a big old bowl of nachos, and salsa dip. You’ve earned it.
