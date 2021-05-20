If you love mountain biking, you’ll need no introduction to YT Industries. If you don’t know the brand, that will all be changing very soon as they reel you in with their wild new promo flick. This short film has been purely created for the launch of their latest bike, the ‘CAPRA.’

Film director Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror, Robin Hood) and Danish “supervillain” Mads Mikkelsen (Casino Royale, Doctor Strange) have teamed up with German mountain bike brand YT Industries for this one. Without giving too much away, it’s fair to say the creative juices got flowing a bit with ‘Return of the Goat II – New World Order.’

This sequel to ‘Return of the Goat’ takes us on an action-packed ride through a world that is gripped by a sci-fi pandemic where a species of mutant Goatmen are out to replace the human race (yes, you read that correctly).

‘Return of the Goat II – New World Order’ is well and truly off the beaten track. It has cool bikes, a wild concept, and, once again for people at the back, stars Mads Mikkelsen – a self-proclaimed mountain bike enthusiast and world-class actor.

You’ve heard what we’ve had to say but what about people who made this crazy thriller happen:

“I love the design of the bikes and their simplicity. They are clean-looking, and every bike should look like that.” – Mads Mikkelsen, Actor

“The main reason I said yes to this project was the first film. I thought it was intriguing that a super cool film was made by guys selling mountain bikes. So, when I heard that YT wanted to go bigger and look to expand and build on the indie horror vibe while exploring new cross genre territory, I thought that was a really exciting playground to be in.” – Otto Bathurst, Director

“Together with Shift Active Media, we arranged production groups to be in bubbles to ensure a safe production environment. It is part of our DNA to work on unique campaigns to release our bikes and we were not going to let the pandemic deny us that. Mads is an avid mountain biker himself and was convinced by the script and story. We are stoked how the film turned out.” – Markus Flossmann, Founder & CVO YT Industries

Photo Credit: YT Industries

Photo Credit: YT Industries

Coordinating a team of over 200 people on sets in the UK and Slovenia is no easy feat, especially in the midst of a real-life pandemic. However, YT Industries made it happen through elaborate planning and complex but necessary safety protocols.

If you’re ready to take the ride of a lifetime and discover where Goatmen prowl and what part Mads Mikkelsen and his power pink ‘CAPRA’ had to play, be sure to check out ‘Return of the Goat II – New World Order.’

