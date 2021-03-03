It’s Wednesday, and you already have one eye on the weekend and your plan to get out there on your beloved mountain bike. Until that moment, why not check out a video of the world’s longest indoor mountain bike trail (it also happens to be the world’s first indoor mountain bike park). Yeah, we knew that would get your attention.

This video comes courtesy of Kyle & April, who have their very own mountain biking ‘Kyle & April – Ride MTB’ YouTube channel. In this upload, they travel to the suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio, to visit Ray’s indoor MTB park. This is a legendary place in bike history. In the video, they take us on a full lap of the park. Watch them fly past painted trails and along wooden platforms.

This little look inside the world of Ray’s will have you wanting to take on the park yourself (or build your own). Kyle & April are clearly having crazy amounts of fun as they twist and turn their way from section to section. At stages, it looks like some sort of roller coaster for mountain bikes. Honestly, this spot has to go on your MTB bucket list.

Liked that? Here’s some other videos of cool indoor parks.

