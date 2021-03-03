The World's Longest Indoor Mountain Biking Trail - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

Introducing The Worlds Longest Indoor Mountain Bike Trail

In the suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio, you'll find a legendary indoor mountain bike trial

It’s Wednesday, and you already have one eye on the weekend and your plan to get out there on your beloved mountain bike. Until that moment, why not check out a video of the world’s longest indoor mountain bike trail (it also happens to be the world’s first indoor mountain bike park). Yeah, we knew that would get your attention.

This video comes courtesy of Kyle & April, who have their very own mountain biking ‘Kyle & April – Ride MTB’ YouTube channel. In this upload, they travel to the suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio, to visit Ray’s indoor MTB park. This is a legendary place in bike history. In the video, they take us on a full lap of the park. Watch them fly past painted trails and along wooden platforms.

This little look inside the world of Ray’s will have you wanting to take on the park yourself (or build your own). Kyle & April are clearly having crazy amounts of fun as they twist and turn their way from section to section. At stages, it looks like some sort of roller coaster for mountain bikes. Honestly, this spot has to go on your MTB bucket list.

Liked that? Here’s some other videos of cool indoor parks.

You May Also Like

Dirt Bike vs. Motorbike vs. Mountain Bike | The Ultimate Bike Racing Video

Home Office | Fabio Wibmer Shreds His House In Lockdown

Lockdown Life | 10 Signs You’ve Been Stuck Indoors With Your Mountain Bike Too Long

Mountain Biking Memes | The Best of the Best

Mountain Biking Movies | 10 of the Best

Mountain Biking Video Games | 5 of the Best

Share

Topics:

Action Sports video

Related Articles

Snowboarding

Kings and Queens | Highlights From Corbet's 2021

Lights, camera, action as skiers and snowboarders do battle at Corbet's Couloir

Kings and Queens of Corbet's 2021 | Watch The GoPro Highlights From Jackson Hole
Mountain Biking

Home Rampage | Brendan Fairclough and Sam Pilgrim

Brendan Fairclough continues to curb his lockdown boredom

Brendan Fairclough Enlists The Help Of Sam Pilgrim In Crazy House Stunt
Mountaineering & Expeditions

AKU X Peter Moser | 200 Summits In 15 Days

Peter Moser reflects on a climbing challenge that saw him 'complete' The Lagorai in one winter

Aurai | AKU Film Looks At Mountaineer Peter Moser And His 200 Summits In 15 Days
Snowboarding

The Art of Fight | Skiers vs. Snowboarders

Death, taxes, and skiers having fights with snowboarders in the mountains are life's only inevitabilities

The Art of Fight | A Brief History of Skiers and Snowboarders Having Violent Altercations
Diving

Surface Interval | The Social Risks of Diving

Scuba diving presents many risks when you’re in the water, but what about out of it?

The Social Risks of Scuba Diving
Skiing

Piste Off TV | Paddy Graham Interview

Paddy gives us the rundown on what it's like being a Brit at the top of the freeride game

The Paddy Graham Interview | Piste Off TV
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production