Anthill Films, famous for producing visually stunning mountain bike films like ‘UnReal’, have dropped an epic announcement trailer for their upcoming film ‘Return to Earth’.

“Time is either spent wisely, or it’s just spent,” says a voice over trademark Anthill slow-mo mountain biking shots. From the trailer, it seems the film will be another collection of the most aesthetic berms and whips the world has ever seen (seriously, why don’t my home trails look like this?).

Seemingly attempting to capture the sense of community within the mountain biking world – Return to Earth has set it sights on communicating the feeling you get after a long day of riding with pals. The long climbs to the top of the track, the thrill as you all ride down together, and the beers afterwards. Return to Earth’s all set to leave you feeling warm and fuzzy as you think back to your best days at the hill