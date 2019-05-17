Return to Earth | The Trailer For Anthill Films' New Mountain Biking Film Is A Must Watch - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

Return to Earth | The Trailer For Anthill Films’ New Mountain Biking Film Is A Must Watch

Looks like the Anthill boys have done it again with another slice of MTB heaven

Anthill Films, famous for producing visually stunning mountain bike films like ‘UnReal’, have dropped an epic announcement trailer for their upcoming film ‘Return to Earth’.

“Time is either spent wisely, or it’s just spent,” says a voice over trademark Anthill slow-mo mountain biking shots. From the trailer, it seems the film will be another collection of the most aesthetic berms and whips the world has ever seen (seriously, why don’t my home trails look like this?).

Seemingly attempting to capture the sense of community within the mountain biking world – Return to Earth has set it sights on communicating the feeling you get after a long day of riding with pals. The long climbs to the top of the track, the thrill as you all ride down together, and the beers afterwards. Return to Earth’s all set to leave you feeling warm and fuzzy as you think back to your best days at the hill

Screenshot via YouTube

There’s an endless list of big names involved in the film. Brett Rheeder, Ryan Howard and Casey Brown feature, just to name a few.

You might also hear be interested to hear that Anthill have been documenting the making of the film in their web series ‘In The Blink’. Following the challenges of filming through all the different seasons and environments, the web series perfectly demonstrates the changing environments that mountain bikers face year after year.

Screenshot via YouTube
Screenshot via YouTube
Screenshot via YouTube
Screenshot via YouTube
Screenshot via YouTube
Screenshot via YouTube

Return to Earth premieres June 14th 2019. For more information, visit the Anthill website.

You May Also Like

The Utah Madre | Andreu Lacondeguy Serves Up Big Mountain Lines On Planet Mars

Here’s What Happens When You Put A Mountain Bike Helmet In A Hydraulic Press

Share

Topics:

Action Sports anticipation video

Related Articles

Mountaineering & Expeditions

Final Ascent | How Climbing Legend Hamish MacInnes Fought To Regain His Identity

Documentary takes a look at the iconic mountaineer's ultimate challenge

Final Ascent | Film Explores Climbing Legend Hamish MacInnes' Fight To Regain His Identity
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Are you not entertained? Are. You. Not. Entertained?

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Mountain Biking

Crush Test Dummies | Mountain Bike Helmet vs. Hydraulic Press

See how a mountain biking helmet copes with some seriously extreme pressure

Here's What Happens When You Put A Mountain Bike Helmet In A Hydraulic Press
Surfing

Shutter Life | Roger 'Sharpy' Sharp's Life Behind The Lens

Getting the stories behind the photos from a man who's spent 25 years shooting surfers

Shutter Life | Surf Photographer Roger 'Sharpy' Sharp's Life Behind The Lens
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Cracked Out | Photographer Chris Burkard Discusses Offwidth Climbing

The adventure photographer reflects on one epic Yosemite journey

Photographer Chris Burkard And Free Solo Climber Alex Honnold Discuss Offwidth Climbing In New Black Diamond Film
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Probably the greatest five videos in the history of this week

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production