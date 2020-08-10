The Stuntman | Reece Potter Rips Up The Trails On His Scooter - Mountain Bike Hybrid - Mpora

Mountain Biking

The Stuntman | Reece Potter Rips Up The Trails On His Scooter – Mountain Bike Hybrid

Just a really fun mountain biking video, this. No more, no less. Sit back and enjoy it

The hot weather can do funny things to you, can’t it? It can slow cook your brain, make you see things that blatantly aren’t there, make you have weird visions of mythical beasts; mythical beasts like this scooter – mountain bike hybrid courtesy of Reece ‘The Stuntman’ Potter.

Reece’s New Zealand summer was cut short when he broke his wrist at Oceania Nationals. Rather than spend his recovery time binge-watching the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt though, Reece spent his time on the sidelines plotting daring stunts and designing mad contraptions.

“I can honestly say it took me all of 15 minutes to build with some off cuts from a building site”

When the COVID rules started easing, Reece strapped up his healed wrist and headed into the hills to document all the silliness he’d envisaged. The results of which, we think you’ll agree, were definitely, definitely, 100% worth it.

Reece has gone on the record about it all, saying: “A few people have approached me to ask about the design of the scooter bike mount. I can honestly say it took me all of 15 minutes to build with some off cuts from a building site and a few screws. Not the most aesthetically pleasing piece of engineering, but a ‘she’ll be right attitude’ has done me well over the years.

“It hasn’t broken yet and I’m still using it to this day. That being said, I probably wouldn’t recommend it to a friend. I don’t want to be held responsible for your pride and joy bouncing off down the road.”

Step aside, Evel Knievel. There’s a new stunt king in town.

